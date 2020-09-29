Schmidt's hat trick sends Cor Jesu to season-opening win over Nerinx Hall

AFFTON — If Faith Schmidt does her homework incorrectly, it should be forgiven.
After six weeks of skill development and conditioning drills, waiting for game time seemed like an eternity Tuesday for the Cor Jesu senior.
“I could not focus in class (Tuesday),” Schmidt said. “Even warming up right before the game, I was just so excited to be out here with my team.”
Schmidt turned that excitement into three goals and two assists, and Caroline Stutte added a goal, an assist and a brilliant defensive performance as Cor Jesu opened its season with a 5-0 victory over Nerinx Hall on Tuesday.
Right before game time, excitement briefly became concern with news that no officials would be arriving for the contest due a scheduling mishap, but for Cor Jesu coach Audrey Ploesser, cancellation of the game was never a consideration.
“They worked so hard and we finally get to the point where we’re playing games. Heck, no we’re not going home,” Ploesser said.
She and Nerinx Hall assistant coach Cindy Berndt located their whistles and officiated the game without hesitation.
“I was really trying to watch (my team), so I know I missed a bunch (of calls), but after practicing for six weeks, we just wanted our girls to play,” Berndt said.
The only temporary lapse of judgment by an official may have come after Cor Jesu executed a tremendous transition from defense to offense to open the scoring in the second quarter. The ball eventually found the stick of Schmidt, who received the ball outside the hash marks, made several zigs and zags to shed her defender and fired a backhand inside the far post.
The highlight-reel goal received a jubilant outburst from the referee, Ploesser.
“That was not very professional of me being the ref, but when you see a beautiful movement up the field and it ends in a goal, it’s hard not to get excited for that,” Ploesser said. “It was hard to turn my coaching-self off when that happened.”
Despite trailing 1-0 at halftime, Nerinx Hall coach Jody Patterson was pleased with the Markers’ ability to generate offensive pressure but disappointed with their ability to finish.
“We played a good first half, but we were timid. We had some opportunities to score, but we just kind of got nervous,” Patterson said.
In the second half, Cor Jesu continued what it started midway through the second quarter –smothering defense and precision passing.
Stutte purloined the ball from a Nerinx player at the hash marks and slithered a pass to Schmidt inside the circle who sent a cross-cage pass to senior Grace Hibey for the Chargers’ second tally.
Moments later, Stutte again turned around a play at midfield and found senior Emery Schlueter, who sent the ball to Schmidt at the right side of the cage for another laser into the back of the cage and a 3-0 lead.
“A big part of it was passing,” Stutte said. “We had good, hard passes throughout the game, but where we were passing it definitely improved in the second and third quarters.”
Nerinx Hall senior midfielder and Syracuse University commit Olivia Bell was being held in check by an outstanding Chargers’ defensive effort led by Kate Hamel and sweeper Caitlin Struckhoff. Bell, who scored 14 goals last season including five during the Markers’ run to the final four, found little room to maneuver and could not unleash her outstanding speed.
“Our entire defense is really strong, and Caitlin did a good job of directing everyone. We were able to stay organized and we were able to contain her,” senior captain Ellie McArthur said.
And when Bell was able to fire off her explosive backhand shot, senior goalie Megan Cook was ready. Twice Bell launched rising backhands that seemed to be destined for a top corner, but both times Cook threw up her blocking pad to preserve the shutout.
In the fourth quarter, Schmidt earned her hat trick by being the first to pounce on a loose ball during a mad scramble, and in a fitting final goal, the joyful distributor Stutte received a no-look pass from Schmidt and fired it into a vacant cage.
“I was just so impressed with their attitude, their poise and their willingness to work together,” Ploesser said. “You can just tell that they were so excited to play.”
