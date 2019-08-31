Villa Duchesne's Taryn Tkachuk (23) drives the goal line on Assumption goalie Emily Gillespie (93) in the 22nd Gateway Classic on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Sportport in Bridgeton , MO. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Villa Duchesne's Taryn Tkachuk (23) pushes the ball in front of the Assumption goal in the 22nd Gateway Classic on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Sportport in Bridgeton , MO. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Villa Duchesne's Garner Hostnik (18) looks to block the pass of Assumption's Emma Seger (3) in the 22nd Gateway Classic on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Sportport in Bridgeton , MO. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Villa Duchesne's Taryn Tkachuk (R) and Assumption's Caroline Krebs (L) battle for the ball in the 22nd Gateway Classic on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Sportport in Bridgeton , MO. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Whitfield's Shaya Dry (8) tries to get past the defense of Ursuline's Lauren Rutherford (17) and Sophia Mantia (8) in the 22nd Gateway Classic on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Sportport in Bridgeton , MO. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Ursuline's Lilli Meyer (26) tries to take the ball away from Whitfield's Tia Sansone (4) in the 22nd Gateway Classic on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Sportport in Bridgeton , MO. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Whitfield's Sarah Schott (1) looks to pus the ball forward against the defense of Ursuline's Emily Elfrink (5) in the 22nd Gateway Classic on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Sportport in Bridgeton , MO. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Ursuline's Emily Elfrink (5) tries to knock the ball away from Whitfield's Naya Schcham (2) in the 22nd Gateway Classic on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Sportport in Bridgeton , MO. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Ursuline's Lauren Rutherford (17) blocks the shot of Whitfield's Shaya Dry (8) in the 22nd Gateway Classic on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Sportport in Bridgeton , MO. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Whitfield's Adriana Viviano (27) tries to stop the attack of Ursuline's Mary DeClue (6) in the 22nd Gateway Classic on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Sportport in Bridgeton , MO. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Whitfield's Audrey Jennings (15) looks to move the ball away from Ursuline's Megan Schimpf (4) in the 22nd Gateway Classic on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Sportport in Bridgeton , MO. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Whitfield's Alayah Lipnick (22) knocks the ball away from Ursuline's Lucy Schoemehl (12) in the 22nd Gateway Classic on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Sportport in Bridgeton , MO. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lafayette's Elayna Malak (5) and Cor Jesu's Emily Schlueter (47) battle for the ball in the 22nd Gateway Classic on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Sportport in Bridgeton , MO. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Cor Jesu's Ava Fendler (44) races ahead with the ball while being chased by Lafayette's Nya Shawke (4) in the 22nd Gateway Classic on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Sportport in Bridgeton , MO. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lafayette's Hannah Allen (20) tries to knock the ball away from Cor Jesu's Emily Schlueter (47) in the 22nd Gateway Classic on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Sportport in Bridgeton , MO. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit's Sydney Brewer (6) fires a shot on goal in the 22nd Gateway Classic on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Sportport in Bridgeton , MO. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Villa Duchesne's Claire Douglass (00) blocks the shot in the 22nd Gateway Classic on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Sportport in Bridgeton , MO. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Whitfield coach Maggie Young admitted to feeling chills as the final buzzer sounded on Saturday, and that was before her players doused her with cold water.
After two victories against out-of-state teams, Whitfield’s field hockey team only needed to earn a tie with Ursuline Academy to hoist the Pool K trophy during the 22nd Annual Gateway Classic tournament on Saturday at SportPort Athletic Complex.
Trailing by a goal midway through the second half, and with the outcome in doubt, freshman Sarah Schott accepted a perfect centering pass from senior Alayah Lipnick and blasted home the tying goal, earning Whitfield a 1-1 tie with Ursuline and its first Gateway Classic pool championship since 2014.
“We just knew we had to fight back. Getting that trophy was definitely on our minds,” Schott said.
The Warriors earned several prime scoring chances in the first half, as Lipnick and sophomore Shaya Dry were stopped on consecutive point blank shots by Ursuline goalie Maggie Michalski.
But it was a scramble in front of Whitfield goalkeeper Julia Chrysler that led to the first score of the game. Ursuline’s Emily Dunn pounced on a loose ball, sending a shot towards the net that struck a Whitfield defender standing on the goal line.
Dunn was awarded a stroke, and lifted it past Chrysler for a 1-0 Bears’ advantage going into halftime.
At intermission, Young felt a palpable energy coming from her team as she laid out the options. “We either end it right now, and we’re down 1-0, or we just fight, give everything we have and leave it all on the field,” Young said. “And they came back and kept fighting.”
Whitfield exited the huddle determined to get the equalizer. Led by Dry, who continually weaved her way through the midfield with quick feet and a crafty stick, the Warriors had several minutes in the attack zone to open the half. Then, with just over 14 minutes to play, Dry again serpentined from the left side of the field to the right, and found Lipnick, who sent a pass across to Schott from the right post to put the Warriors’ bench into a frenzy.
Chrysler and the Whitfield defense closed the door from there.
For Lipnick, the trophy and celebration would not have been possible without all 22 players.
“On the sideline, our teammates were cheering us on every single second, and that sideline energy really fed into the energy on the field.” Lipnick said. “The team chemistry is just amazing on and off the field.”
Young added, “It gives me chills just watching them celebrate, because they’re so genuinely proud of each other.”
Callie Hummel scored five goals, including a hat trick as Parkway West recovered from an early morning loss to earn the Pool L championship, the first in school history.
“We were a little asleep at 6:30 this morning when we played, but we woke up the last two games,” coach Dawn Callahan said. “We started getting more offensive opportunities and started putting it in the cage.”
And Summit rallied around great defensive play to win the Pool F championship.
The Gateway Classic, now in its 22nd year, included 60 varsity field hockey teams from seven states, divided into 14 pools. Villa Duchesne competed in Pool A, going 1-2, as their new defensive corps had the daunting task of facing the state champions from Wisconsin, Illinois, and Kentucky.
“It is a little nerve-wracking; these teams have been pretty difficult,” sophomore defender Bella Sansone said. “But it helps us start the year with confidence, knowing that we can hold our own.”
The tournament proved to be quite rewarding for both Edwardsville and Ladue, which still had opportunities to win their pools late into the night. The Tigers used stellar defense to shutout their first three opponents, while Ladue used a potent offensive attack to score seven goals in their first two contests.
For Edwardsville, defense had been a struggle in previous seasons.
“We gave up lots of defensive corners, which destroyed us, but it made our defense stronger for this year,” junior defender Gabbi Trauernicht said. “(Our performance) shows the teams in our conference that we’re here to fight this season.”
Ladue lost five starters to graduation and focused on offensive production during the preseason.
“We’ve really worked on our attacking skills,” Ladue coach Lynsey Porter said. “We knew (offense) would be a struggle, so we focused on our goal scoring, and it really paid off this weekend.”
And by the amount of dancing, singing and team bonding evidenced on Saturday, it appears feeling chills and hoisting a trophy was not a necessity to making the Gateway Classic a rewarding experience.
