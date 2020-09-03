Senior-laden Cor Jesu maintains hope for season, seeks return to final four

Cor Jesu field hockey coach Audrey Ploesser asked her players to jot down a team goal they had for the upcoming season on a notecard.
In unison, pencils scrawled the same words.
“To make it back to the final four,” senior Ellie McArthur said.
For the past decade, penciling the Chargers into the Midwest Tournament semifinals required no eraser. For eight successive seasons from 2011-2018, Cor Jesu was one of the last four teams standing, hoisting the championship trophy in 2012.
But after John Burroughs bounced the Chargers from the playoffs in a quarterfinal matchup last October, perhaps no team has been more eager to start the upcoming field hockey season than Cor Jesu.
“You assume for a while that, ‘Well, we’ll just make the final four again,’ and that didn’t happen,” Ploesser said. “These girls are determined, dedicated and they are competitive.”
Cor Jesu returns 10 seniors and two juniors from a talented varsity roster that went 10-6-2 last season.
The Chargers reeled off six consecutive wins before dropping a 2-0 decision to the Bombers in a driving rainstorm Oct. 29 at Parkway West.
“We were really proud of how we played last year, and I thought we were really good in our last game,” said senior midfielder Caroline Stutte, who has committed to play at the University at California-Davis. “But we were not happy about (missing the final four), and if we’re lucky enough to have the tournament this year, (returning) is something we’re aiming to do.”
For 22 years, area teams including Cor Jesu kicked off their seasons over Labor Day weekend at the Gateway Classic, a tournament played at SportPort Athletic Complex that last year included 60 varsity teams from seven different states.
The Gateway Classic will not take place, but the Chargers are hopeful the season will begin at some point.
“They just want to play. They said to me, ‘We don’t need the whole season, we just want a few games,' ” Ploesser said. “We have such a cohesive feel, even with all the craziness. I’d be devastated if we can’t test out what we can do this year.”
That cohesive bond has been made stronger by the perspective players have gained from months of existing in their own individual spaces.
“We all know what it’s like to have to work by ourselves. We’ve been doing that for the past five months in school and everywhere else,” said senior forward Faith Schmidt, who also is a pole vaulter on the Cor Jesu track and field team. “It was really hard being alone, not having a team to train with, so this (practice time) is great.”
This season, Cor Jesu will play without star centerback Taylor Etling, who took her talents to Indiana University. Her defensive partner, senior Ellie McArthur, will assume a crucial role for a Chargers team that secured nine shutouts last year.
“I’m not sure how positions are going to shake out, but I’ll play wherever the team needs me. If that’s centerback, I’ll be there, if it’s midfield or forward, I’ll be there, too,” said McArthur, who has committed to play at Amherst University in Massachusetts.
The St. Louis County Department of Public Health has maintained youth sports remain in Phase 2 COVID-19 protocol. Field hockey currently is in the high frequency contact category and is prevented from holding full intra-squad scrimmages. In Phase 3 protocol, field hockey moves into a new category as a moderate frequency contact sport, where intra-squad scrimmages would be permitted. According to the protocols, games would not occur until Phase 4.
Even without a season on the immediate horizon, Cor Jesu practices have been rigorous, and Ploesser has witnessed the physical and emotional benefits gained from the energetic practice sessions.
“We are taking the route of looking at mental health. Our girls want to be with their teammates, they want to play a sport that they love and they want to be active,” Ploesser said. “This whole thing has given them a really good perspective on the purpose of a team sport. We all need community to survive in our world.”
The Missouri State High School Activities Association considers field hockey an emerging sport, and therefore does not govern its postseason tournament. With most of Missouri’s field hockey teams residing in St. Louis County, Ploesser is confident if a season gets under way, it will reach the normal crescendo of a final four and a championship game.
“The coaches have discussed that. If we had our way, we’re all relatively close in area and we would try to make it work,” Ploesser said. “If it was up to us, I think we could absolutely run our tournament.”
And if the Midwest Tournament does take place, there is a good chance that a familiar red uniform will once again be gracing the sideline during the season’s final weekend.
“Last year was a bummer of an ending but it’s been a motivating factor,” Ploesser said. “I’m excited for our senior class.”
