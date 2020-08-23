St. Dominic field hockey awaits opponents as fall sports gear up in St. Charles County

The sounds of fall are alive at St. Dominic. Volleyballs are thumped, tennis balls are twanged, softballs are pinged and footballs are punted as the campus is abuzz with the anticipation of the upcoming fall sports season.
Located in St. Charles County, St. Dominic is not governed by the same Phase 3 restrictions as schools in St. Louis County and will begin athletic competitions Aug. 28 when the Crusaders’ softball team travels to Troy Buchanan and the football team hosts St. Charles West.
But as their fellow classmates eagerly anticipate their upcoming seasons, the St. Dominic field hockey team will remain on the practice field.
Of the 32 field hockey teams in the metro area, 31 are currently under restrictions barring them from athletic competition. Only St. Dominic is eligible to play games at this time, but there are no available teams to play.
“The girls all know the situation, that right now St. Louis County is under the mandate that they can’t play games, so we just run practice like we're going to have a game Sept. 1,” first-year St. Dominic coach Beckey Patterson said.
Sept. 1 is the season lid-lifter for the St. Dominic volleyball and boys soccer teams, but senior field hockey goalie and defender Julia Rankey does not anticipate feeling envy when that day arrives.
“We had tryouts and camp and we’re all just happy to be back on campus in a team atmosphere again,” Rankey said.
St. Dominic was among the 15 area schools that began field hockey practices Aug. 10, and with the recent announcement of the Parkway and Rockwood school districts, 16 members of the St. Louis Suburban Public High School Athletic and Activities Association can resume practices Aug. 24.
Edwardsville, the only Illinois school in the St. Louis metro area that plays field hockey, will not participate in competition this fall due to restrictions imposed by the Illinois High School Association.
Based on information from the St. Louis Sports Medicine COVID-19 task force, games are not expected to begin until Oct. 2 at the earliest, but Patterson is determined to have her team ready if and when that opening whistle blows.
“The girls all know that’s what we’re preparing for. We play every practice like we have a game coming up,” Patterson said.
The Crusaders return all but two players from last season and Rankey appreciates the additional time to reconnect with the sport and with her teammates.
“Even for the returners, we need to relearn the rules of the game because you just lose it over time,” Rankey said. “We just have to put in a lot of extra work. There’s no point acting like we won’t (be playing) and then we do play and we’re not ready.”
St. Dominic began its field hockey program in 2017 playing against junior varsity competition. The program has grown exponentially since then with 37 girls trying out this year, many of them freshmen. It will be the first season the Crusaders will field both a varsity and junior varsity team.
Rankey sees the unusual scheduling situation as an opportunity to better acclimate the newcomers to the program.
“We have a lot of new faces. I hope we can take in the younger class and make them feel welcome on the team.” Rankey said.
Patterson, who also coached at University City and Ursuline, already has planned the first intra-squad scrimmage.
“For our parent meeting, what’s going to be new this year is that we’re going to have a blue versus white scrimmage and then a parent meeting.”
Field hockey is considered an emerging sport by the Missouri State High School Activities Association and conducts its own postseason tournament apart from those sanctioned by the MSHSAA.
Patterson does not envision the uncertainty of the fall season stunting the growth of the sport in St. Louis.
“Even if it’s not a fall sport (this season), there’s a winter indoor league, a spring outdoor league and Gateway and Aim are two fantastic club teams, so the sport has really grown here in St. Louis,” Patterson said. “There are opportunities to play field hockey throughout the year and it’s just the kids being aware of those opportunities.”
And for Rankey, the ability to return to the field in any capacity this fall has been highly appreciated.
“It’s definitely different wearing masks when we play and distancing ourselves when we take breaks, but it’s been great being on a team again and seeing other people besides our families,” she said.
