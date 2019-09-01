MARYLAND HEIGHTS — The last time the St. Joseph’s Angels began the season by winning their pool at the Gateway Classic field hockey tournament, they bookended it with a Midwest Tournament championship to end the season.
They hope history is ready to repeat itself.
Freshman Annie Ryan scored a first half goal, and the young defensive corps of St. Joseph’s closed the door, as the Angels’ defeated Kentucky Male 1-0 to earn the Pool H trophy at SportPort Athletic Complex on Sunday.
In its first pool championship since their magical 2016 season, St. Joseph’s shut out all three of its opponents, thanks in large part to the play of freshmen Ryan, Sabrina Schultz and Molly Dressel on the defensive end and senior Katie Maxim in goal.
Maxim, one of the top goalies in the area and Central Michigan commit, spent large swaths of time with no action in front of her, but when tested, came through with clutch saves and helped her young teammates make the right plays.
“I just try to keep my legs moving back and forth and follow the ball even when it’s in the other end,” Maxim said. “I help (the freshmen defenders) with shifting the ball, knowing who to mark and where to go. They’ve really meshed with these older upperclassmen so well.”
The talented youth of St. Joe’s was evident in its first game against Kirkwood. Sophomores Laura Halliday and Kelly Dean combined for two goals and three assists, as the Angels defeated the Pioneers 4-0.
Then, after dominating the play in the first half against Pembroke Hill (KC) and having no goals to show for it, Dean fired a bad angle shot that ricocheted off both a defensive player and the goal post, before finally crossing the goal line - the game-winning tally in a 2-0 Angels’ win.
“We get frustrated when we don’t follow through to make the shot, but we were able to calm down and get it in,” Dean said.
St. Joe’s (3-0) began the year 4-0-1 last season, but hit a tailspin, losing seven in a row, and finishing with an under .500 record. Coach Claire Aubel doesn’t foresee that happening again.
“We just got in a funk (last season), and we really couldn’t get out of it,” Aubel said. “There’s a lot more chemistry on the team this year, so I’m hoping that will keep us out of getting into a funk.”
Clayton (2-1) also had a chance to earn a Gateway Classic trophy on Sunday also in large part to the play of a freshman, Ruby Nadin. Nadin scored goals in each of the first two games, as the Greyhounds defeated St. Dominic 1-0 and Milwaukee Divine Savior 3-0.
Appearing in its first Gateway Classic in ten years, Clayton began the Pool M title game with St. Francis (Kentucky) with tremendous offensive pressure, earning three corner opportunities and two glorious scoring chances. On one corner, the ball was drifting towards the goal line when it struck the foot of a Greyhound player to nullify the chance. Soon after, Jelani Christmas fired a centering pass to Nadin, who deflected it inches over the top of the cage.
“We felt confident in the first half. We were ready to go,” Clayton coach Lexie Lindblad said. “We fought hard for the ball and really competed.”
But the Greyhounds were outrun in the second half. Less than a minute after Clayton center midfielder Khayle Ross left the game after being struck in the face with the ball, St. Francis scored. The Greyhounds never could recover, losing 2-0.
“I think it definitely had an impact,” Lindblad said. “(Ross) is a huge presence on the field and for her to be removed was really difficult.”
Despite the loss, the Greyhounds hope to build on their success in the tournament, after going 4-12 last season.
“Our coaches really brought us together as a team,” Christmas said. “We do a lot more team bonding, and it makes you want to play harder, get the ball up the field, and win.”