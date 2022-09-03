St. Joseph's shows grit in victory of John Burroughs at Gateway Classic

MARYLAND HEIGHTS —St. Joseph’s field hockey players write the word “grit” on their wrists and tape the word on their sticks before each game.

It is a visual reminder of the key ingredient necessary to win games when facing teams of a similar skill level.

“It tells us that we still have that last ounce of juice in us, even if we don’t know it,” senior Annie Ryan said.

Ryan provided the juice in the midfield and sophomore Jo Carollo poured in two goals as St. Joseph’s defeated John Burroughs 3-1 in a Gateway Classic Pool B matchup Saturday at SportPort International.

St. Joseph’s (3-1), which broke a four-game losing streak to the Bombers, wasted no time seizing the momentum. The Angels earned a corner opportunity within the first three minutes and cashed in when Carollo accepted Ryan’s insert and laced a rocket into the back of the cage to open the scoring.

“We like to say, ‘Let’s score in the first five minutes and get a corner in the first three,” senior defender Sabrina Schultz said. “We want to go quick, get the first goal and set the pace.”

St. Joseph’s accelerated the pace even further when a quick transition play sent Carollo into the circle with speed. While on the run, she scooted the ball past the right pad of John Burroughs senior goalkeeper Kate Grady and the Angels had a two-goal advantage less than nine minutes into the contest.

“I saw my space and I tried to pass it. I didn’t even mean to shoot, but it worked out,” Carollo said.

John Burroughs (3-1-1) needed a spark, and it came from senior captain and Stanford University commit Esther Pottebaum. After a signature Bombers’ passing display advanced the ball upfield, Pottebaum blasted a dangerous shot that St. Joseph’s junior goalie Paige Jackson deflected away with her right pad.

Moments later, Pottebaum intercepted a pass, air-dribbled six times to create space and dished to freshman Kate Logsdon, who tucked the ball inside the cage to cut the deficit to 2-1 after the first quarter.

John Burroughs had tilted the field in its favor and almost tied the score at the start of the second quarter. Sophomore Emma Zhang knocked down a St. Joseph’s pass that was sailing over her head, entered the circle and sent a shot inches over the crossbar.

The Angels searched for an answer to stem the wave of momentum the Bombers had built.

They looked at their wrists.

The Angels’ gritty defense quickly clogged up passing lanes and prevented John Burroughs from executing its ball control formula. Led by Ryan and junior Meredith Dunn, the Angels continued to steal possessions in their offensive zone.

“We’ve been working on our press and working on winning 50-50 balls, and it paid off today,” St. Joseph’s coach Claire Aubel said.

In the closing moments of the first half, Ryan and junior Ella Weiss fired dangerous shots that Grady deftly knocked aside, and when St. Joseph’s earned two corners in the final minute, the Angels had reclaimed control of the game.

After intermission, St. Joseph’s came out with the same mission to score early. A quick steal by Ryan in the midfield caused her to be fouled, but she immediately replaced the ball after the whistle and kept going, advancing into the circle and delivering a pass to senior Emma Hild to direct into the cage for a 3-1 lead just 1 minute and 45 seconds into the second half.

“I just wanted to take it really fast and get a shot off before they had time to set up,” said Ryan, an Ohio University commit. “The tippers and everyone in the circle had their sticks down, which was really good.”

John Burroughs had several chances to cut into the two-goal deficit, but St. Joseph’s defenders produced stellar plays, most notably a defensive save by Schultz, who stood on the side of the cage and denied a sure goal off a Bombers’ corner opportunity.

“Usually, I trail and Annie’s (stationed at the) post, but we decided to switch it up this game,” Schultz said. “It was really about having a strong stick and being a presence. I was there to stop the ball and push it out as fast as I could, even if it wasn’t to my player.”

The win against perennial final-four entrant John Burroughs was an important early step for a St. Joseph’s team that will try to advance to the Missouri state semifinals for the first time since winning the 2016 state championship.

And with the scoring touch of Carollo, the playmaking of Ryan and a solid defense led by Schultz, the Angels seem to have all the ingredients to play on the final weekend of the season.

But the largest ingredient may be the tiny word scrawled on their wrists.