St. Joseph's turns up heat in second half to knock off Lafayette

FRONTENAC — Junior Annie Ryan and her St. Joseph’s field hockey teammates write three letters on their hands before every game.
“PMA. Positive Mental Attitude,” Ryan said.
And after a tightly contested first half against Lafayette where their passes were not connecting and the bounces were not going their way, Ryan and the Angels remained positive and turned that energy into goals.
Ryan scored twice in the third quarter and sophomore Ellie Bisch led a dynamic defensive effort as St. Joseph’s broke open a close game and defeated Lafayette 4-1 on Wednesday.
St. Joseph’s (7-4) has won five of its last six games and broke a three-game losing streak to Lafayette.
With her team leading 1-0 after a goal off a corner by junior Sabrina Schultz, Ryan began her assault on the Lafayette cage early in the third quarter. The Angels connected a series of passes from the midfield stripe that placed the ball on the stick junior Ella Weiss. Weiss turned down a possible shot of her own for a better shot from Ryan, and Ryan snuck it past the right leg of Lafayette goalie Sabrina Epstein.
With 1 minute 9 seconds remaining in the quarter, the Angels again worked the ball onto the stick of Ryan, who found the far corner of the cage to open a commanding 3-0 lead.
“We were working really well as a unit down the field, and I felt a good burst of energy,” Ryan said. “I just wanted to hit for the far post and get it in.”
That burst of energy continued for Ryan on defense as she disrupted a Lafayette scoring chance and then cleared the ball from danger using a move called an air dribble, where she ran 30 yards towards the sideline and then up the field while balancing the ball on her stick.
It was symbolic of the defensive excellence shown by St. Joseph’s throughout the game. When Lafayette tried to attack the sidelines, they were turned away by Bisch and senior Alyssa Yelton. An attempt to use the middle of the field found the unwelcoming stick of senior Molly Dressel.
“Our defense is very strong. That’s how they’ve played the entire season,” St. Joseph’s coach Claire Aubel said.
Defensive corners were equally as impressive. Bisch single-handedly thwarted two Lafayette corner opportunities by placing her stick in the path of a wicked shot, knocking it straight down the ground and calmly clearing the ball from danger.
“I have to stay strong in my shoulders and make sure my stick is stuck to the ground,” Bisch said. “I just stay really confident in myself to get the ball right out of the circle.”
Lafayette (7-9-1) continued to apply pressure throughout the fourth quarter. Sophomore Olivia Williams launched two shots that required sharp saves from St. Joseph’s goalie Lauren Dulick. Off a corner opportunity, Dulick made a third save on senior Hannah Werk, but senior Ana McClellan drove home the rebound to slice the lead to 3-1 with three minutes remaining.
“They didn’t give up and I think that’s the most important thing to take from this,” Lafayette coach Melissa Schroeder said. “We’ve been working on teamwork and spirit and that inner fight. Today was an ‘L’ in the column, but definitely a step forward for us.”
Weiss scored for St. Joseph’s with 15 seconds remaining to set the final score.
For St. Joseph’s captain Kelly Dean, each step forward for the Angels will hopefully lead to the first berth in the Midwest Tournament semifinals since the Angels captured the state title in 2016 — the only time in the past eight seasons that the championship was not won by Villa Duchesne or MICDS.
“We have a really good bond, which I think is really important as a team, and it shows on the field,” Dean said. “We always want to have a positive mental attitude and keep good spirits.”
And for a team playing with confidence, positivity and purpose, there is no ceiling.
“It only goes up from here,” Ryan said.