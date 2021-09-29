St. Joseph's turns up heat in second half to knock off Lafayette

“We were working really well as a unit down the field, and I felt a good burst of energy,” Ryan said. “I just wanted to hit for the far post and get it in.”

That burst of energy continued for Ryan on defense as she disrupted a Lafayette scoring chance and then cleared the ball from danger using a move called an air dribble, where she ran 30 yards towards the sideline and then up the field while balancing the ball on her stick.

It was symbolic of the defensive excellence shown by St. Joseph’s throughout the game. When Lafayette tried to attack the sidelines, they were turned away by Bisch and senior Alyssa Yelton. An attempt to use the middle of the field found the unwelcoming stick of senior Molly Dressel.

“Our defense is very strong. That’s how they’ve played the entire season,” St. Joseph’s coach Claire Aubel said.

Defensive corners were equally as impressive. Bisch single-handedly thwarted two Lafayette corner opportunities by placing her stick in the path of a wicked shot, knocking it straight down the ground and calmly clearing the ball from danger.

“I have to stay strong in my shoulders and make sure my stick is stuck to the ground,” Bisch said. “I just stay really confident in myself to get the ball right out of the circle.”