Strauss boosts Ursuline past St. Dominic; Lindbergh wins overtime thriller

OAKLAND — Ursuline sophomore Ashley Strauss felt a motivating force as she prepared to play her first playoff game.

“I told myself, ‘If you don’t score, this will be your seniors’ last game,’” Strauss said. “I didn’t want to put that on myself.”

Strauss scored twice and the Bears defense rallied around backup goalie Ella Garcia as Ursuline earned a 3-0 victory over St. Dominic on Tuesday in a Midwest Field Hockey Tournament first-round matchup.

Ursuline (11-7-2), the No. 12 seed, advanced to face No. 5 seed Kirkwood (13-3-4) on Friday at a time to be determined.

The Bears played without sophomore goalie standout Taylor Wuennenberg, who was busy competing in the two-day Class 3 Missouri girls golf state tournament at Columbia Country Club.

Ursuline methodically shifted the game into the offensive end and kept the majority of the play away from Tuesday’s netminder, Ella Garcia, who normally plays defense.

“I was a little nervous, but Ella is a senior and she has a great attitude,” Ursuline coach Roxann Naeger said. “She’s always positive, ‘Whatever you need me to do coach, I’ll do it.’ You can’t ask for a better player.”

Senior Ava Elking opened the scoring late in the first quarter on a perfect feed from junior Josie Naeger off a corner opportunity. It became the seventh game-winning goal in the last two seasons for Elking.

Late in the second quarter, sophomore Lanie VanCardo sent a pass into the circle that Strauss gathered on her stick before turning and firing a laser into the cage to give Ursuline a 2-0 halftime lead.

“I just had to get it in the goal,” Strauss said.

Josie Naeger seemed to be everywhere in the second half, knocking down aerial passes and delivering perfect feeds to teammates. After dribbling into the circle, Naeger scooted a pass through the grass that Strauss backhanded into the cage for a three-goal cushion heading into the final quarter.

“It’s our whole team. I can play all over the field because everyone else is all over the field, so I just fill the space where there isn’t anyone,” said Naeger, who recently committed to play field hockey at Division I Indiana University.

St. Dominic (6-12-1) continued to battle, led by senior Abbie Patterson who cleared away several dangerous passes and made a defensive save on a shot headed into the cage but, ultimately, the Crusaders could not mount enough offense.

The loss ended a difficult yet rewarding season for St. Dominic. The Crusaders were ravaged by injuries throughout the season, yet still won their first playoff game in program history with a 3-1 victory against Parkway Central on Monday.

“The girls played hard, and I’m really proud of them. We advanced two games (into the playoffs) which is a St. Dominic first, but it just wasn’t in the cards (Tuesday),” St. Dominic coach Beckey Patterson said.

And for Ursuline, the performance of Strauss, who entered the game with only two goals during the season, is a blueprint of their success.

“If you look at our stats, we don’t have one star. It’s a group of girls who have put it together," Roxanne Naeger said. “They’ve sharpened their skills, they’re becoming students of the game and they love to play.”

Lindbergh 4, Nerinx Hall 3 OT: Ava Kientzy scored the decisive goal in the penalty shootout and Amelia Alonzo made the final save as Lindbergh earned a dramatic victory over Nerinx Hall.

The teams were tied after five shootout attempts, with each team scoring three times, before Kientzy scored to give Lindbergh the advantage. Alonzo then made two spectacular saves on the final Nerinx Hall attempt to preserve the win.

Lindbergh experienced the other side of playoff overtime and shootouts last season in a 1-0 loss to Lafayette that bounce the Flyers from the postseason in the Round of 16.

Kientzy tied the game at 1-1 in the third quarter, Kylie Scott’s tip gave the Flyers a 2-1 lead early in the fourth quarter and Grace Colombo put Lindbergh ahead 3-2, but Nerinx Hall responded with the tying goal with under a minute to play.

“It was a tight back and forth all night,” Lindbergh coach Andrew Shipp said.

No. 13 Lindbergh (8-9-1) will travel to face No. 4 seed Cor Jesu (12-3) on Friday.

Lafayette 3, Parkway West 2: Olivia Williams scored a goal and added two assists to lead Lafayette to its third consecutive win. It is the seventh season in a row the Lancers have won their playoff opener.

Lafayette (6-12), which endured a mid-season, nine game losing streak, jumped out to a 3-1 halftime lead on goals by Williams, Kara Niewoehner and Natalie Tomljenovic.

Nora Brooks and Ava Kayser scored goals, and MJ Surtan and Caitlin Brandmill combined to make seven saves for Parkway West (6-14-1).

No. 17 seed Lafayette will travel to face No. 1 seed John Burroughs (14-3-1) on Friday.

Westminster 1, United Field Hockey 0: Junior Mia Scheulen scored her area-leading 29th goal of the season in the fourth quarter to propel Westminster to a victory over United.

Scheulen, who notched her ninth game-winning goal of the season, converted an assist by Lucy Hager to send the No. 9-seeded Wildcats (12-4-1) to the second round where they will face No. 8 MICDS (8-8-1) on Friday.

United Field Hockey, comprised of players from University City and Rosati-Kain, completed its first season as a blended team with an 8-10 overall record, including a 3-0 playoff win over Clayton on Monday.

The first round of the Midwest Field Hockey Tournament continues Wednesday:

No. 10 Summit (15-6-1) hosts No. 23 Whitfield (2-13) at 4:15 p.m.

No. 11 Eureka (11-6) hosts No. 22 Notre Dame (10-6-1) at 5:30 p.m.

No. 14 Marquette (11-6) hosts No. 19 Edwardsville (9-6-2) at 4:15 p.m.