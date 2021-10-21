Summit sprints past Eureka to advance in Midwest Tournament

Summit forward Rylie Morris moves the ball downfield. Summit defeated Eureka in a first-round game of the Midwest Field Hockey Tournament at Summit High School in Fenton, MO on Thursday October 21, 2021. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
By Ben Vessa | STLhighschoolsports
FENTON — Summit seniors Rylie Morris and Riley VanCardo share more than first names that sound alike.
With blazing speed and excellent field vision, the two dynamic playmakers have helped Summit score at least one goal in every game except one this season.
“We’ve played sports together since we’ve been six years old, so we have this ability to find each other on the field easily and we can play fast because of that,” VanCardo said.
But the way they utilize their speed is as subtly different as the spelling of their first names.
Morris sprints full speed while carrying the ball close to her feet. VanCardo pushes the ball ahead of her and races to retrieve it.
Both make life miserable for defenders.
Morris and VanCardo each scored to help Summit knock off Eureka 2-0 in the first round of the Midwest Field Hockey Tournament on Thursday at Summit.
Summit (10-9-1), which defeated Eureka for the 14th consecutive time, will travel to face No. 1 seed Villa Duchesne (16-2-2) at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Saints defeated the Falcons 8-0 on Sept. 30 and are the only team to hold Summit without a goal this season.
Summit, which earned 17 penalty corners, pressed the accelerator to the floor quickly and earned a pair of corners in the opening minutes.