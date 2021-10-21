Summit sprints past Eureka to advance in Midwest Tournament

But strong defense by Eureka junior Mia Smith and a spectacular save from the right toe of senior goalie Harper Wood, one of her 18 saves, kept it scoreless.

“We talked about trying to set the pace from the get-go and to really work hard to keep them on their heels,” Summit coach Andrew Neil said.

As time expired in the first quarter, the Falcons earned an untimed corner that displayed the chemistry between Morris and VanCardo.

Morris received the insert, dribbled right and found VanCardo on her left, who delivered a low shot that bounced past the right foot of Wood for a 1-0 lead.

“With no time left, there’s a lot more urgency and everyone comes up on the circle,” VanCardo said. “We were able to string a pass together, I was able to put it on (net) and it actually tipped off a defender’s stick and went right in.”

Summit continued to utilize its speed through the midfield to generate dangerous scoring chances in the second quarter. Wood kicked aside a sneaky turnaround shot by junior Grace Batelle and denied junior Ali Findley on the eighth corner of the half moments before intermission.

Eureka yielded only one goal on those heavily outnumbered corner chances.