Summit sprints past Eureka to advance in Midwest Tournament
FENTON — Summit seniors Rylie Morris and Riley VanCardo share more than first names that sound alike.

With blazing speed and excellent field vision, the two dynamic playmakers have helped Summit score at least one goal in every game except one this season.

“We’ve played sports together since we’ve been six years old, so we have this ability to find each other on the field easily and we can play fast because of that,” VanCardo said.

But the way they utilize their speed is as subtly different as the spelling of their first names.

Morris sprints full speed while carrying the ball close to her feet. VanCardo pushes the ball ahead of her and races to retrieve it.

Both make life miserable for defenders.

Morris and VanCardo each scored to help Summit knock off Eureka 2-0 in the first round of the Midwest Field Hockey Tournament on Thursday at Summit.

Summit (10-9-1), which defeated Eureka for the 14th consecutive time, will travel to face No. 1 seed Villa Duchesne (16-2-2) at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Saints defeated the Falcons 8-0 on Sept. 30 and are the only team to hold Summit without a goal this season.

Summit, which earned 17 penalty corners, pressed the accelerator to the floor quickly and earned a pair of corners in the opening minutes.

But strong defense by Eureka junior Mia Smith and a spectacular save from the right toe of senior goalie Harper Wood, one of her 18 saves, kept it scoreless.

“We talked about trying to set the pace from the get-go and to really work hard to keep them on their heels,” Summit coach Andrew Neil said.

As time expired in the first quarter, the Falcons earned an untimed corner that displayed the chemistry between Morris and VanCardo.

Morris received the insert, dribbled right and found VanCardo on her left, who delivered a low shot that bounced past the right foot of Wood for a 1-0 lead.

“With no time left, there’s a lot more urgency and everyone comes up on the circle,” VanCardo said. “We were able to string a pass together, I was able to put it on (net) and it actually tipped off a defender’s stick and went right in.”

Summit continued to utilize its speed through the midfield to generate dangerous scoring chances in the second quarter. Wood kicked aside a sneaky turnaround shot by junior Grace Batelle and denied junior Ali Findley on the eighth corner of the half moments before intermission.

Eureka yielded only one goal on those heavily outnumbered corner chances.

“When you face that many corners, something is probably going to fall, but they worked hard, didn’t get frustrated and did a great job of being composed and fighting through every single corner,” Eureka coach Melissa Menchella said.

Early in the third quarter, Eureka faced a shorthanded situation and Summit quickly capitalized. Batelle dribbled into the circle and centered a pass to Morris, who cashed in to give the Falcons a two-goal lead.

“Rylie and I switched sides and we were able to communicate, I sent it in and she was right there,” Batelle said.

The Falcons faced a brutal schedule to end the regular season, which included games against each of the top five seeds in the Midwest Tournament.

“Playing those teams helped us know what it’s like to play a fast-paced game,” VanCardo said.

And the speed of Summit, exemplified by the lightning-fast play of Morris and VanCardo, has the Falcons excited for their rematch with Villa Duchesne.

“It will be a really tough game, but now we know what we’re going into and we can adapt a little bit more,” VanCardo said.

Morris added, “We have some plans.”

