Summit's Rylie Morris gets a shot past Kirkwood's Lauren Fischer during a field hockey match on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Lafayette High School in Wildwood, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Kirkwood's Taylor Losse and Summit's Rieley Vancardo compete during a field hockey match on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Lafayette High School in Wildwood, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lafayette's Anya Shawke defends against Marquette's Jessica Kellerman during a field hockey match on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Lafayette High School in Wildwood, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lafayette's Mia Simpson (18) and Marquette's Julianne Green compete during a field hockey match on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Lafayette High School in Wildwood, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Kirkwood's Ellie Francois and Summit's Rieley Vancardo compete for the ball during a field hockey match on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Lafayette High School in Wildwood, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit's Rylie Morris gets a shot past Kirkwood's Lauren Fischer during a field hockey match on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Lafayette High School in Wildwood, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Summit's Rieley Vancardo (8) follows the action during a field hockey match on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Lafayette High School in Wildwood, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Summit's Ryan Fagan shoots during a field hockey match on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Lafayette High School in Wildwood, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Kirkwood's Taylor Losse and Summit's Rieley Vancardo compete during a field hockey match on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Lafayette High School in Wildwood, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
The Mustangs get ready for a corner short during a field hockey match on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Lafayette High School in Wildwood, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Marquette's Anna Miriani passes during a field hockey match on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Lafayette High School in Wildwood, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Lafayette's Mia Simpson works the ball during a field hockey match on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Lafayette High School in Wildwood, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Lafayette's Lene Rossouw competes during a field hockey match on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Lafayette High School in Wildwood, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Marquette's Julianne Green chases down the ball during a field hockey match on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Lafayette High School in Wildwood, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Lafayette's Blaiz McPeek competes during a field hockey match on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Lafayette High School in Wildwood, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Marquette's Elizabeth Ghory winds up for a shot during a field hockey match on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Lafayette High School in Wildwood, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Lafayette's Hannah Allen chases down the ball during a field hockey match on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Lafayette High School in Wildwood, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Lafayette's Mia Simpson works the ball during a field hockey match on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Lafayette High School in Wildwood, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Lafayette's Anya Shawke defends against Marquette's Jessica Kellerman during a field hockey match on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Lafayette High School in Wildwood, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Lafayette's Blaiz McPeek follows the action during a field hockey match on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Lafayette High School in Wildwood, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Marquette's Jessica Kellerman works the ball during a field hockey match on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Lafayette High School in Wildwood, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Lafayette's Blaiz McPeek takes a whack during a field hockey match on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Lafayette High School in Wildwood, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Lafayette's Blaiz McPeek gets open during a field hockey match on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Lafayette High School in Wildwood, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Summit's Paige Kuhn passes the ball during a field hockey match on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Lafayette High School in Wildwood, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Kirkwood's Kenzie Scully chases down the ball during a field hockey match on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Lafayette High School in Wildwood, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Rockwood Coach Dana Opperman watches her team during a field hockey match on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Lafayette High School in Wildwood, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Summit coach Andrew Neil watches the action during a field hockey match on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Lafayette High School in Wildwood, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Lafayette's Mia Simpson (18) and Marquette's Julianne Green compete during a field hockey match on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Lafayette High School in Wildwood, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Lafayette's Lauren Marshall competes during a field hockey match on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Lafayette High School in Wildwood, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Lafayette's Lene Rossouw scores during a field hockey match on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Lafayette High School in Wildwood, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Kirkwood's Mary Wacker competes during a field hockey match on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Lafayette High School in Wildwood, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Kirkwood's Lauren Fischer competes during a field hockey match on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Lafayette High School in Wildwood, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Kirkwood's Ellie Francois and Summit's Rieley Vancardo compete for the ball during a field hockey match on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Lafayette High School in Wildwood, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
WILDWOOD — As a member of the Summit cheerleading team, sophomore Kaylee Smarr brought Falcons fans to their feet at sporting events.
She is still doing it, only in a different uniform.
Smarr continued her stellar play in net for the Summit field hockey team, making seven saves, many in spectacular fashion, as the Falcons defeated Lafayette 2-1 to win the Rockwood Tournament on Saturday at Lafayette High School.
The senior goalie, who played on the junior varsity team last year, entered the game with a 7-0 record with seven shutouts, as she and her Falcons’ defenders had not yet yielded a goal all season.
“It’s been crazy. I’ve improved so much since the beginning,” Smarr said. “I give all the credit to my defense. Without them, I couldn’t do it.”
The championship contest was scoreless at halftime, thanks in part to excellent defensive play by Lafayette senior Blaiz McPeek. The Falcons continually tried to advance the ball up the right sideline, only to be thwarted time after time by McPeek.
But Summit (8-0) emerged from intermission with a different gear and with a different plan of attack. The Falcons attacked the middle of the field with the crafty stick skills of Rylie Morris. Early in the half, Morris found Lauren Metzler alone in front of the cage, but her shot was kicked aside by Lancers’ sophomore goalie Sabrina Epstein, the fourth save she made on Metzler alone.
“I never let my head down, I never try to get mad, even though on the inside I might be,” Metzler said. “I had to keep a (positive) face on and keep playing hard for my team.”
The sequence led to four corner opportunities by Summit in the first four minutes of the half, but only one shot on goal, as Lafayette kept the game scoreless.
Lafayette (3-2-2) changed the momentum of the game on a rush by Mia Simpson. The junior forward, who is tied for the metro area lead with five assists this season, found herself in the clear, forcing Smarr to make a tough save with her left pad. Simpson’s burst led to two corners and another sprawling save from Smarr, sliding to her right, to keep the Summit net unscathed.
“We talk a lot, and switch who’s marking who, and then Kaylee saves every shot,” Summit defender Ryan Fagan said. “We’re just there for that one that we can hit out. We work well back there together.”
With just under 11 minutes to play, Summit finally broke through. Freshman Lene Rossouw launched a shot that Epstein saved, but it landed on Meltzer’s stick, and she would not be denied this time, lifting it over Epstein’s stick and into back of the cage for a 1-0 lead.
Facing a team that had not surrendered a goal all season, Lafayette could have been disheartened, but 82 seconds later, an aerial shot bounced off Smarr and rested near the right post, where junior Ana McClellan snuck it over the goal line to tie it.
“I didn’t let it bring me down; it’s going to happen, and I need to get used to it,” Smarr said about her first surrendered goal of the season. “I just thought, ‘Let’s work harder now, let’s go get another goal.’”
Summit did just that. Moments after Kaila Larocque missed a golden opportunity to score with the ball sitting in the crease, she served a perfect centering pass to Morris, who drained the game-winner with just over six minutes to play.
“One thing about our team is that they’re resilient,” Summit coach Andy Neil said. “They’re not going to step down, they’re not going to back off, and when we let up a goal, we didn’t roll over, we came right back and kept playing hard.”
The 8-0 start for the Falcons’ field hockey team, which includes a pool championship at the Gateway Classic and now a Rockwood Tournament title, is the latest in a remarkable run of success by the girls sports programs at Summit.
In the spring, the girls lacrosse team won the Midwest Tournament Championship and the girls soccer team earned state runner-up.
Smarr, who also played on the championship lacrosse team, believes that the secret lies in a former passion — cheerleading.
“We all support each other’s teams. We go to soccer games, we go to basketball games,” Smarr said. “We’re all ‘One Summit,’ like it says at our school.”
Rockwood Tournament
Rockwood Tournament
Rockwood Tournament
Rockwood Tournament
Rockwood Tournament
Rockwood Tournament
Rockwood Tournament
Rockwood Tournament
Rockwood Tournament
Rockwood Tournament
Rockwood Tournament
Rockwood Tournament
Rockwood Tournament
Rockwood Tournament
Rockwood Tournament
Rockwood Tournament
Rockwood Tournament
Rockwood Tournament
Rockwood Tournament
Rockwood Tournament
Rockwood Tournament
Rockwood Tournament
Rockwood Tournament
Rockwood Tournament
Rockwood Tournament
Rockwood Tournament
Rockwood Tournament
Rockwood Tournament
Rockwood Tournament
Rockwood Tournament
Rockwood Tournament
STL High School Sports
STL High School Sports e-newsletter
Get updates from STLHighSchoolSports.com, the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from area high schools.