Three-goalie rotation helps Villa Duchesne spin back into final four

Villa Duchesne field hockey coach Kate Graft needed to find a goalie.

After the Saints claimed their fourth state championship in five seasons, Graft envisioned a seamless transition between graduating goalie Claire Douglass and junior Grace Benac, who amassed a 5-0 record and 0.71 goals against average in over 400 minutes of action last season.

But Benac, who also is a standout soccer goalie, suffered a torn ACL near the end of spring soccer season, leaving Graft in search of a player to guard the field hockey cage.

She found three.

Anna Lederman, Anna Puschel and Izzy Miller have shared the goalkeeping responsibilities equally all season for the 19-3 Saints, who advanced to the state semifinals for the 11th consecutive year Wednesday with a 5-0 victory over Ladue.

“We knew (Benac) was out, and we had some underclassmen goalies that played last year and then Izzy came out, so we had three goalies this year and they’ve done a great job,” Graft said.

Each of the three goalies have logged between 405 and 435 minutes. Throughout the regular season, the trio rotated between each quarter with the one who played the first quarter charged with guarding the cage in the fourth quarter.

Lederman, a sophomore, had the most high school experience coming into the season from her role as a junior varsity goalie as a freshman.

“At first I wanted to get the most playing time as I possibly could, but I’ve grown to appreciate (the situation),” Lederman said. “It’s not like a competition. We’re all supportive of each other. Obviously, you want to start, but you’re happy for your teammates.”

Puschel, a junior, emerged as a varsity goalie in a less conventional manner. During the 2021 junior varsity season, Lederman suffered a broken hand and Puschel volunteered her services.

“I started playing goalie kind of as a joke,” Puschel said. “The other goalies were injured, so I went to practice and suited up for the first time. I liked it and I stuck with it.”

Miller, a sophomore, played on the Saints’ soccer team and replaced Benac in goal after her knee injury. Miller's play impressed her teammates, including the multi-sport athletes from the field hockey team.

“I played (soccer) goalie for one game and my teammates said, you should play field hockey goalie,” Miller said.

At fall tryouts, Graft found herself in a different predicament than she originally envisioned — how to manage a three-goalie situation.

“I can’t imagine how football coaches do it with two quarterbacks,” said Graft, whose husband Billy is an assistant coach for the 9-0 Union football team.

With three relatively inexperienced netminders, Graft extended goalie tryouts into the regular season.

“The thought was, ‘Let’s just see where we’re going. Have everybody rotate and play in a fair way. We’ll celebrate our wins and take our losses and go with that,’ ” Graft said.

And the wins have been much more frequent than the losses.

The trio have helped Villa Duchesne earn shutouts in its last five contests. Only twice have the Saints surrendered more than two goals in a game — a 5-2 loss to national power Wyoming Seminary (Pa.) and a 4-3 victory over Louisville Assumption, which won the Kentucky field hockey state championship Monday.

“It’s not initially what I was expecting, but as the season has gone on, I’ve really enjoyed doing this together,” Puschel said.

While the trio of goalies make the position look easy, telling them apart is not.

All three wear number zero on their jerseys with no name on the back, but there are subtle ways to distinguish between the three.

Lederman wears black leg pads, a black helmet and usually wears her hair down.

Miller, the tallest of the three, has blonde hair and wears blue leg pads and a black helmet.

Puschel wears blue pads and a blue helmet and wears her hair in a ponytail braid.

There are also subtle differences in their strengths as goalies. Lederman loves to dive, Miller is excellent at covering the top areas of the cage and Puschel is a master with her feet.

It is those strengths Graft will consider when choosing who to play in goal and for how long during the final four.

“Now we’re getting more into performance-based and what we need at that time,” Graft said. “With any team in any sport, with goalkeeping you have go with what’s working. If one is in there and we’re doing well, we might stick with her. If it’s not, we may switch it up.”

On Wednesday, Miller played the first three quarters and Puschel played the fourth, but no matter who is in net, there is no question the other two will be cheering her on.

“If it’s not me, I’ll always be like, ‘Good for You.' That’s a special, important spot to be in,” Lederman said.

And regardless of how the season ends for the Saints, a tenuous goalie situation at the start has become a rousing success.