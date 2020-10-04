Tkachuk continues torrid pace as Villa Duchesne upends St. Joseph's in annual rivalry game

FRONTENAC — The annual field hockey game between St. Joseph’s and Villa Duchesne traditionally is one of the most highly attended spectacles of the fall sports season.
Dueling student sections choose a theme, dress up for the occasion and unveil signs and cheers oozing with creativity. Attendance is in the thousands and the atmosphere is electric.
But on Sunday, except for a balloon arch and a few costumed parents, the annual rivalry game lacked the usual pageantry because of COVID-19 restrictions.
It did not lack the usual intensity.
Villa Duchesne senior Taryn Tkachuk scored three goals and senior Ellie Marshall scored twice as the Saints avenged a shocking loss in last year’s event by defeating St. Joseph’s 7-1 at Villa Duchesne.
“It’s a huge rivalry game and it’s usually packed (with fans), but we still think it’s a big deal with or without fans, so we just wanted to win badly,” Tkachuk said.
Last season, St. Joseph’s senior Mary Mansfield scored both goals in the Angels’ 2-1 victory that handed Villa Duchesne its first loss in 42 games to a team from Missouri.
“I think we can all say that that was probably the best day of our lives," Mansfield said. "We were on top of the world."
Tkachuk quickly ensured that history would not repeat itself.
She opened the scoring with a beautiful give-and-go sequence with sophomore Gigi Edwards as the two broke out on a 2-on-1. The two exchanged passes twice before Edwards backhanded the final pass to Tkachuk to tuck into a vacant goal.
Four minutes later, sophomore Georgia Leary chipped a pass to Tkachuk, who wheeled and fired a blazing shot into the corner of the goal. It was her 13th goal in just 13 quarters of play — a pace that currently is exceeding her record-breaking 43-goal season of last year.
“Everyone else is working hard and getting me the ball, and I just have to push it on goal,” Tkachuk said.
The Saints (4-0) scored three goals on corners inserted by senior Milam Anthon, who has relished her new role as the catalyst of the prime scoring opportunities.
“I did them occasionally last year, but this year I’m doing all of (the inserts),” Anthon said. “We’ve definitely been practicing our corners a lot and getting them down as best we can.”
Marshall, who finished third in the area with 88 lacrosse goals as a sophomore, scored two times, once using a lacrosse-style motion to bat a ball out of the air and into the goal.
Edwards scored the sixth goal on a rush up the field, and Tkachuk weaved her way through the defense to notch her hat trick before St. Joseph’s began to mount a sustained attack midway through the fourth quarter.
With seven minutes remaining, the Angels (1-2) earned their first corner, and moments later, senior Mia Sansone drove a low shot past Villa goalie Claire Douglass to set the final score at 7-1. It was the first goal surrendered by Douglass and the Saints in four games.
“That was a blast. It was incredible,” Mia Sansone said. “The funny thing is we’re all best friends off the field with Villa, but when we’re on the field, we despise each other.”
One of those players Mia Sansone despises during the annual rivalry game is her cousin Bella Sansone, who is a junior defender for Villa Duchesne.
“We’re best friends, but today we get really competitive,” Bella Sansone said.
And for Villa Duchesne coach Kate Graft, the ability to play the rivalry game in any capacity added a sense of normalcy to an otherwise hectic start to the field hockey season.
“The girls look forward to this game, and even though we didn’t have the student sections, we tried to make it as normal as possible,” Graft said. “I think they still enjoyed the experience.”
