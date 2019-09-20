Villa Duchesne's Taryn Tkachuk (23) celebrates with Villa Duchesne's Harriett Hudspeth (6) after scoring a goal during a game at MICDS on Friday, September 20, 2019 in Ladue, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Villa Duchesne's Taryn Tkachuk (23) celebrates with Villa Duchesne's Harriett Hudspeth (6) after scoring a goal during a game at MICDS on Friday, September 20, 2019 in Ladue, Mo.
LADUE — Villa Duchesne sophomore goalie Claire Douglass couldn't help but feel a little sorry for her MICDS counterpart on Friday afternoon.
Douglass knows what it's like to face Saints junior sharpshooter Taryn Tkachuk in practice every day.
"She scores on me all the time," Douglass said. "So, I know the feeling. It's not a good one."
Tkachuk, the reigning Post-Dispatch Field Hockey player of the year, was her usual dominant self in a showdown with the Rams.
The area's top scorer pumped home three goals to lead Villa Duchesne to an emphatic 4-1 victory in a battle that featured five of the last six Midwest Tournament champions.
Villa Duchesne, the two-time defending area titleholder, served notice that a three-peat is a definite possibility with another strong effort.
The Saints (8-2) have won seven in a row by a combined 42-4. Their two losses were one-goal setbacks to Assumption of Louisville and New Trier from Illinois, both nationally ranked.
They looked particularly sharp in their first contest of the season against an area toughie.
"Our goal is to play with intensity the whole time," Villa Duchesne coach Kate Graft said. "And the girls did that. They executed well from start to finish."
Tkachuk recorded her fifth three-plus goal game of the season and brought her goal total to 24 — 12 more than any other player in the area.
She is at 100 percent after a bothersome knee injury last season.
Freshman Gigi Edwards also scored for the Saints, who are averaging 4.6 goals per contest. Edwards, Suzy Keefer and Sophia Schlattman added key assists.
"We came out hard because we wanted to win so badly," Tkachuk said. "The extra effort really helped us."
Douglass solidified her unsung heroine role with several nice saves in the first half with her team clinging to a 2-0 lead.
"We wouldn't have won without her," Tkachuk said.
Villa Duchesne lost six key regulars from last year's 22-5-1 team, which beat MICDS 1-0 in the championship match.
But the Saints have hardly missed a beat, giving up just eight goals in 10 matches.
Edwards got the ball rolling by scoring off a scramble in front of the net just 8 minutes, 13 seconds into the contest. Keefer set up the goal with a nifty steal. Edwards calmly poked the shot past keeper Barbara Riberio, who recorded a trio of fine stops in the early going.
Tkachuk pushed the lead to 2-0 just over seven minutes later by converting off a stick-to-stick pass from Edwards.
"We were a little nervous because everyone wants to beat us," Douglass said. "But we're doing a pretty good job, just playing our game."
Tkachuk displayed her hockey background on her final two goals. She ripped a slap shot-like drive from just inside the circle to push the lead to 3-0 early in the second half. Her final tally came on a similar rocket.
"Just like a hockey shot," Tkachuk said.
Taryn's father Keith played 19 years in the NHL including two stints with the St. Louis Blues (2001-2006, 2007-2010. Her brothers Matthew (Calgary) and Brady (Ottawa) currently play in the NHL.
The Rams (8-2-1) came into the contest with plenty of momentum, but fell behind early and never fully recovered. Senior Molly Christopher scored with 9:26 left to spoil Douglass' shutout attempt.
"Overall, we had some really great opportunities," MICDS coach Lynn Mittler said. "We just need to concentrate on finishing."
The previous six games between the teams had been decided by one goal.
