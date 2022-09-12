Versatile Reed twins hope to continue putting up numbers at Visitation

A massive, white sign hovers over Miller Field, providing comforting shade for goalies and historical information for spectators at Visitation Academy.

It lists the years the Vivettes have reached the final four in field hockey and has remained untouched since 1993, when Visitation won the second of back-to-back state titles.

Tess Reed and Maggie Reed are seniors who already have left an indelible impression on the Viz field hockey program but would like to leave one more lasting mark on that sign.

“We’re hoping to fill that in this year,” Maggie said.

Visitation (5-2) already has earned impressive victories against perennial final four attendees Cor Jesu and MICDS — teams that were a combined 37-8-2 against the Vivettes since 1999.

“Lately, we’ve been really growing as a team, getting closer and connecting, and that has really helped us on the field,” Maggie said.

Tess and Maggie Reed are twins, but not the type who play tricks on others due to their similar appearance.

Maggie stands 5-foot-5 with brown hair. She stays low to the ground, relentlessly pressures the defense and entwines herself in the scrum of the action.

Tess stands 5-foot-8 with blonde hair. On the field, she plays upright, gracefully weaves between defenders and unleashes her booming shot from distance.

Together they are dynamic, combining for 11 goals and 12 assists so far this season and residing among the top 12 point producers in the area.

“People don’t really see us as twins, but it’s fun being a twin on the field because we connect really well and we can rely each other,” Tess said.

Their trickery does not involve false identification hijinks, but rather no-look passes, give-and-gos and an extrasensory knowledge of where to find the other.

“I know if I go to this spot, she can get it to me and I can get it right back to her," Maggie said. "We’ve always played together and we trust each other.”

Versatility is a commonality of the Reed twins.

Tess played every minute on defense as the sweeper on their Gateway club team that placed second at the USA Field Hockey National Club Championships in 2021. She moved to forward this summer and plays midfield for Visitation.

“I can go anywhere,” Tess said.

Maggie, a defender during her first three seasons at Visitation, has been dynamic as a forward for first-year coach Maeve Donevan, as evidenced by her hat trick in the season opener against Lafayette.

“Maggie can play anywhere on the field, but she has an extremely offensive mindset," said Donevan, who played at St. Louis University. "She has the skill and tenacity that you want from a center forward and her stats so far this season really reflect that.”

Another similarity of the Reed twins is their competitiveness.

Decks of cards have been destroyed during a game of slapjack, and one-on-one field hockey battles in their driveway often required ice packs.

“We would hack each other," Tess said. "Those would get pretty out of hand."

But the one thing that serves as a reminder that they are indeed twins is their infectious laugh.

“They had to give a presentation for history (class) and one of them started laughing and the other started laughing, and it was done," said their mother Sarah Reed, who also serves as a Viz assistant coach. "When they get laughing they can’t stop. Those types of things, it’s like, that’s such a twin thing.”

Both Tess and Maggie Reed recently committed to play field hockey in college, extending a family tradition of Division I players that includes their mother Sarah, who played collegiately at St. Louis University, and two aunts who played at Villanova.

Originally, they planned to attend college together until the University of Iowa, one of the top field hockey programs in the country, extended an offer to Tess in early August.

“When Tess called me and said, ‘I’m going to go to Iowa,’ it was a shock because we always had planned to go to the same place,” Maggie said. “I’ve never gotten so many questions before. ‘Where are you committing? You’re not going to Iowa? What are you going to do?’ I felt I had to find out fast.”

Last week, Maggie answered those questions with her verbal commitment to play at Miami University in Ohio, one of the top programs in the Mid-American Conference.

“I’m really proud of them for taking the challenge and splitting up,” said Gateway Club director Kelly Yates, who also coached Sarah at St. Louis University. “They are very versatile, very coachable and they are great athletes, and you can turn a great athlete into a great field hockey player pretty easily.”

Putting the college decision in the rearview mirror has removed a weight from both sisters and allowed them to fully enjoy their final high school season, which includes a new coach, eight seniors, their sophomore cousin Kathleen Reed and a lonely sign that could use an update.