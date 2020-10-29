Villa Duchese powers past Cor Jesu, makes fourth successive Midwest final

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Villa Duchesne reached its fourth successive championship game with an impressive 4-1 victory over Cor Jesu in the opening semifinal at SportPort.
The Saints (13-0) jumped on the scoreboard just five minutes into the game after senior Suzy Keefer earned the first corner for Villa Duchesne.
Milam Anthon sent the insert to Keefer, who operated a perfect give-and-go with senior Taryn Tkachuk, who played the game with a heavily bandaged left leg. Keefer received the return pass and blasted a shot past the right pad of Cor Jesu senior goalie Elise Adrian to get the Saints on the board.
Two minutes later, sophomore Gigi Edwards received a pass with her back to the goal, dribbled into the circle and ripped a backhand shot past the same right pad of Adrian for a quick 2-0 advantage.
“We have this philosophy where we want to score in the first five minutes and we hustle as hard as we can. It shows that were on a mission,” Edwards said.
Keefer showed her versatility and great vision on the Saints third goal midway through the third quarter. She intercepted a pass in the midfield, deftly stickhandled into the circle and fired a backhand pass that senior Ellie Marshall deflected into the cage.
“We have been working on our press and making sure we cover every possible space,” Keefer said of the excellent Saints defensive effort.
Less than a minute later, Edwards corralled a wayward pass and in one motion, feathered a pass to Tkachuk for a breakaway. Tkachuk went to her backhand and fired a shot top shelf for her area-leading 31st goal of the season.
Cor Jesu (8-4) played an excellent fourth quarter and was rewarded when Emery Schlueter deflected in a shot from junior Margaret Gillam off a corner opportunity to make it 4-1. It was only the third goal allowed by Villa this season.
“Villa is so skilled and I think we were taken back at first,” Cor Jesu coach Audrey Ploesser said. “I was proud of our fourth quarter. We came out really strong, were able to score a goal and get some energy, but it was just a little too late.”
Villa Duchesne defeated John Burroughs 4-1 on Oct. 8.
“We’ve been working our hardest the last four years to get to this spot all four years,” Keefer said. “I’m excited for Saturday.”
