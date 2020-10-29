Villa Duchese powers past Cor Jesu, makes fourth successive Midwest final

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Villa Duchesne reached its fourth successive championship game with an impressive 4-1 victory over Cor Jesu in the opening semifinal at SportPort.

The Saints (13-0) jumped on the scoreboard just five minutes into the game after senior Suzy Keefer earned the first corner for Villa Duchesne.

Milam Anthon sent the insert to Keefer, who operated a perfect give-and-go with senior Taryn Tkachuk, who played the game with a heavily bandaged left leg. Keefer received the return pass and blasted a shot past the right pad of Cor Jesu senior goalie Elise Adrian to get the Saints on the board.

Two minutes later, sophomore Gigi Edwards received a pass with her back to the goal, dribbled into the circle and ripped a backhand shot past the same right pad of Adrian for a quick 2-0 advantage.

“We have this philosophy where we want to score in the first five minutes and we hustle as hard as we can. It shows that were on a mission,” Edwards said.

Keefer showed her versatility and great vision on the Saints third goal midway through the third quarter. She intercepted a pass in the midfield, deftly stickhandled into the circle and fired a backhand pass that senior Ellie Marshall deflected into the cage.