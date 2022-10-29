Villa Duchesne alters strategy to defeat John Burroughs for third consecutive Midwest Tourney title

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Like a smothering full court press in basketball, the Villa Duchesne press has caused nightmares for opposing field hockey teams.

The ability to choke off one side of the field, force turnovers and convert them into quick offense had helped the Saints win four championships in the previous five seasons, but after a loss to John Burroughs on Sept. 9, Villa Duchesne coach Kate Graft did something drastic.

She redesigned the Villa press.

“We changed our whole lineup after we played them the first time,” Graft said. “We thought, ‘This isn’t going to work for the long run.’ ”

Villa Duchesne executed its new plan to perfection Saturday and earned its third consecutive Midwest Field Hockey state championship with a 4-0 win over John Burroughs at SportPort International.

Villa Duchesne (21-3) won its 14th championship and earned the first three-peat in program history.

In the John Burroughs victory Sept. 9, the Bombers broke a 15-game losing streak to Villa Duchesne and found the kryptonite to break the vaunted Villa press. They stretched the field, allowed passes to travel sideline to sideline and when Villa jumped to them, they passed ahead to the open player.

On Saturday, Villa players spread out, covered the sidelines, stayed patient and gave the John Burroughs defenders nowhere to pass the ball.

“They’re so good at passing and threading, and they want somebody to jump to them, so we had to be patient and hold (our positions),” Graft said.

The Villa Duchesne defensive adjustment started with forwards Elle Jones and Gigi Edwards, who ran tirelessly as a trio of John Burroughs’ defenders passed the ball sideline to sideline.

“They thought we were going to overload the side the ball was on, but we spread out and tried to use their spreading against them,” Edwards said.

Villa Duchesne earned three corners in the first quarter, all after intercepting passes in their offensive zone and quickly attacking the circle. Freshman Margot Leary picked off an aerial pass to set up the third corner, which senior Hannah Brown popped into the goal after a strong first save by John Burroughs goalie Kate Grady.

“It hit off the goalie’s pads, and I knew I had to crash the (net),” Brown said. “After that first goal, we were fired up.”

Brown and sophomore Katie Crump patiently lurked along the sidelines, and senior Georgia Leary hovered in the middle to provide a second layer of defense behind the Villa forwards. On the first John Burroughs possession of the second quarter, Brown stole a pass along the sideline and found Crump, who unleashed a backhand shot that gave Villa a 2-0 lead just 38 seconds into the period.

“I tapped it forward and shot it, and I didn’t quite know where the goal was,” Crump said. “I looked up and saw the net move. It was an insane feeling, it felt like a dream.”

Villa Duchesne had taken away John Burroughs ability to originate offense from their stellar back line of seniors Estelle Ballet and Katie Kantrovitz, as Crump stayed close to senior midfielder Esther Pottebaum along the sideline to make it difficult for her to receive the ball.

“It was a challenge to guard (Pottebaum)," Crump said. "She was constantly moving and making herself open. I had to have eyes in the back of my head to try to block her."

A third level of defense in the Villa midfield consisted of freshman Margot Leary and junior Ella Anthon. Early in the third quarter, Anthon stepped in front of a John Burroughs pass and found Brown in the circle. Brown located Jones, who spun and scored to open a 3-0 cushion.

“We knew Burroughs is a good passing team and that’s how they maneuver up the field,” Anthon said. “I tried to see where their eyes were going, and sometimes I got lucky and was able to cut off those passes.”

Less than three minutes later, Crump intercepted a pass and found Georgia Leary, who uncorked a reverse shot for the fourth Villa Duchesne goal.

The team effort was completed by an outstanding performance by the Villa Duchesne defensive backs. Seniors Cecelia Kraeger, Sam Holke and junior Margo Schoen allowed few John Burroughs entries into the circle. Reserves Katie Adamitis and Margo Schoen were equally disruptive.

And when John Burroughs (17-4-1) did find openings to shoot, Villa sophomore goalie Izzy Miller stood tall, flashing the right pad to turn away a dangerous shot from freshman Kate Logsdon and making a left leg stop on a shot from Bombers’ top scorer Nadia Steinle, both in the first half.

“We put our best foot forward and it didn’t go our way,” John Burroughs coach Meridith Thorpe said. “I could not me more proud of how our team has showed up from day one. Our senior leadership was tremendous.”

Villa Duchesne joined MICDS (2013-15) and Cor Jesu (2004-06) as teams to capture three consecutive titles and became the first program to win five championships in a span of six seasons.

Before each championship game, the Villa Duchesne team meets to watch the movie “Miracle,” but the win Saturday required no divine intervention, just a complete team effort and a perfectly executed game plan.

“We talked about our game plan last night and we were so excited to play,” Edwards said. “We brought that energy and it paid off.”