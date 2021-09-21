Villa Duchesne clamps down on defense in knocking off rival MICDS

After swiping a pass near midfield, Edwards used her straight-line speed to outrace defenders, enter the circle and chip a shot past Curry for a 2-0 lead just 17 seconds into the second quarter.

Eleven minutes later, Edwards pickpocketed another MICDS defender and launched a shot from a seemingly impossible angle that snuck inside the far post to increase the Villa advantage to 3-0.

“I’ve really been working on facing that defender and if I get beat, not standing up and watching, but staying on my mark,” Edwards said. “The midfield and defense are the conductors of the field, and everyone just worked so hard together to get this win.”

Curry made three excellent saves to keep MICDS within striking distance, but Edwards struck again midway through the third quarter on a rising backhand off an excellent pass from Leary for her area-leading 20th goal of the season.

The Villa Duchesne defense shut the door from there.

Led by Sansone and seniors Sydney Acker and Kaki Dolan, the Saints defenders stifled the momentum of the MICDS rush and calmly cleared the ball from danger. They faced tense moments in the final three minutes, but thwarted three consecutive corners to preserve the shutout.