Villa Duchesne clamps down on defense in knocking off rival MICDS

FRONTENAC — Villa Duchesne senior Bella Sansone made a pact with her teammates on the back line.
After the Saints squandered a fourth quarter lead Thursday in Louisville, which resulted in their only loss over the last two seasons, Sansone and her defensive mates gathered for a chat.
“We really talked about not giving up, hustling every minute and that the game is not over until the final second,” Sansone said.
Villa Duchesne exemplified that mindset on Tuesday.
Gigi Edwards scored three goals and Sansone led a defensive effort that included stopping three MICDS corners in the final three minutes as Villa Duchesne defeated MICDS 4-0 at Condie Field in a battle of teams that met for the state championship three of the last four seasons.
Villa Duchesne shut out its third successive opponent and won its 22nd consecutive game against teams from Missouri. The Saints last loss against a team from the area came to MICDS in the 2019 championship game.
The intensity was evident from the start as the teams exchanged scoring chances in the opening quarter. On Villa Duchesne’s first corner opportunity, a rising backhand by Edwards struck the face of MICDS defender Virginia Portell, sidelining her for the remainder of the game.
The defensive balance of MICDS was affected, and just 1 minute 35 seconds later, Villa Duchesne senior Georgia Leary sent a ball into the circle from 25 yards away that junior Elle Jones tipped past MICDS goalie Kendall Curry to put the Saints ahead to stay.
“Right when we started from the 25, our initial goal was to find the gaps, play it in as fast as we can and try to get those tips,” Leary said.
MICDS (5-3) responded with immense pressure of its own led by Harvard commit Kate Oliver, who sent a blistering shot inches wide of the cage and helped the Rams earn two corner opportunities.
Villa Duchesne (11-1-2), which gave up only three goals last season, surrendered late goals in wins against Lafayette and John Burroughs and gave up three goals in the fourth quarter in a 4-3 loss to Louisville Sacred Heart on Thursday.
On Tuesday, the Saints’ swarming defense was determined to keep MICDS off the scoreboard for the entirety of the game.
“Defensively, we’ve really buckled down and worked on things after we gave up some late goals (in recent games),” Villa Duchesne coach Kate Graft said. “I was very proud of the step-ups, the talking and the defensive corners.”
In the second quarter, Edwards proved that forwards can also play great defense.
After swiping a pass near midfield, Edwards used her straight-line speed to outrace defenders, enter the circle and chip a shot past Curry for a 2-0 lead just 17 seconds into the second quarter.
Eleven minutes later, Edwards pickpocketed another MICDS defender and launched a shot from a seemingly impossible angle that snuck inside the far post to increase the Villa advantage to 3-0.
“I’ve really been working on facing that defender and if I get beat, not standing up and watching, but staying on my mark,” Edwards said. “The midfield and defense are the conductors of the field, and everyone just worked so hard together to get this win.”
Curry made three excellent saves to keep MICDS within striking distance, but Edwards struck again midway through the third quarter on a rising backhand off an excellent pass from Leary for her area-leading 20th goal of the season.
The Villa Duchesne defense shut the door from there.
Led by Sansone and seniors Sydney Acker and Kaki Dolan, the Saints defenders stifled the momentum of the MICDS rush and calmly cleared the ball from danger. They faced tense moments in the final three minutes, but thwarted three consecutive corners to preserve the shutout.
“Earning those corners at the end of the game, I was really happy with how we competed,” MICDS coach Lynn Mittler said. “(Villa) is very fast and technically very sound and you know you have to bring your best game and be confident. Obviously, a few bounces didn’t go our way, but the only loss here is if we don’t get better from this game.”
Since the disappointing fourth quarter against Louisville Sacred Heart, Villa Duchesne has shut out its last three opponents, including Louisville Assumption, a team it tied 4-4 at the Gateway Classic on September 4.
“Our connection is really what helps us get the ball down the field,” Sansone said. “It’s not about our individual skills, but it’s about our team working together.”