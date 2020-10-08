Villa Duchesne punctuates banner week with win over John Burroughs

FRONTENAC — A sluggish performance by Villa Duchesne’s field hockey team Thursday against John Burroughs would have been understandable as it hit the end of a seven-day gauntlet.
The Saints defeated a strong Cor Jesu team on Friday, stopped St. Joseph’s in a traditional Sunday rivalry game and beat MICDS in a state title rematch Tuesday before hooking up with an excellent Bombers squadron on Thursday.
The opposite happened.
Gigi Edwards scored less than a minute into the game to kick off a three-goal first quarter, and Suzy Keefer controlled the midfield as Villa Duchesne dictated play from start to finish in a 4-1 victory at Condie Field.
A slick passing play opened the scoring and set the tone for how connected the Saints would be throughout the game.
Keefer, who Villa coach Kate Graft calls “the quarterback,” sent a pinpoint pass from outside the circle to the stick of senior Taryn Tkachuk, who immediately faced a double-team and chipped a pass to an open Edwards. The sophomore Edwards fired it across the grain and into the cage to open the scoring just 55 seconds into the game.
After playing MICDS to a scoreless first half Tuesday, starting quickly was a focus for the Saints on Thursday.
“Our goal is to score within the first two minutes,” said Keefer, a senior captain. “We really took from the MICDS game that we came out slow and that we needed to pick it up (from the start) and we did that.”
Villa Duchesne (6-0) kept attacking the goal, but led by senior goalie Anna Duncan and senior defender Kate Smith, the Bombers withstood the onslaught of pressure.
Duncan made five saves in the first quarter, none bigger than stoning Edwards from point-blank range with a kick save with her right pad. But after Smith was struck in the face by a deflected pass, an injury that required her to leave the field temporarily, Villa made it a two-goal lead.
This time Keefer sent a low, stick-seeking pass toward the goal, but it found its way into the cage on its own accord. It’s a play the Saints have been working in practice to perfect.
“I saw I had the space so I took a dribble in, and I knew that my teammates would be on the (goalie’s) pads because we’ve been working on those tips a lot recently,” Keefer said.
The Bombers (3-1) quickly answered on one of the few scoring chances they were able to produce. Junior Ellie Strahorn cruised down the right side of the field and fired a shot that found the pad of Villa Duchesne junior goalie Claire Douglass, who also stopped the rebound attempt by junior Milah Padda, but senior Riley King deposited the Bombers' third rebound attempt into the goal and tightened Villa Duchesne's lead to 2-1.
But less than a minute later, Tkachuk found an available rebound, calmly moved it to her backhand and guided a shot into the corner of the cage to give the Saints a 3-1 lead after the first quarter.
From there, led by Keefer’s knack for intercepting passes, Villa Duchesne put on the clamps defensively, hemming in the Bombers and providing few avenues for outlets.
“Burroughs plays a very disciplined and smart game moving the ball, so we wanted to contain and cut them off, and I thought we executed that,” Villa Duchesne coach Kate Graft said.
And when John Burroughs escaped the pressure and mounted an offensive charge up the field, Villa defenders, led by senior Cat McGlynn, cut off their momentum and sent the ball in the opposite direction.
“If my teammates are pushing up, I just have to pace myself and wait for the ball, and if it looks like they’re going to try to pass it all the way up, I just want to be the first one there to touch it,” McGlynn said.
Tkachuk scored her second goal of the game and 17th of the season in the opening minute of the second half on a beautiful set-up by Edwards, who notched her seventh assist of the season by expertly negotiating a 2-on-1 break.
Villa Duchesne kept applying the pressure, but 10 excellent saves by Duncan and stellar play by the Bombers defense kept the Saints off the scoreboard the remainder of the game.
“Our girls did a great job withstanding the wave after wave that was Villa’s attack,” John Burroughs coach Meridith Thorpe said. “They do a lot of interchange, a lot of movement on that forward line and it’s hard from a defender’s perspective to keep your poise and discipline with that.”
The win closed out a seven-day stretch in which Villa Duchesne went 4-0 against teams that have a combined 22 state championships in the last 30 years.
“There was a lot of emotion running because every game (this week) meant something different,” Graft said. “I am so proud of their performance.”
Villa Duchesne vs John Burroughs field hockey
Villa Duchesne vs John Burroughs field hockey
Villa Duchesne vs John Burroughs field hockey
Villa Duchesne vs John Burroughs field hockey
Villa Duchesne vs John Burroughs field hockey
Villa Duchesne vs John Burroughs field hockey
Villa Duchesne vs John Burroughs field hockey
Villa Duchesne vs John Burroughs field hockey
Villa Duchesne vs John Burroughs field hockey
Villa Duchesne vs John Burroughs field hockey
Villa Duchesne vs John Burroughs field hockey
Villa Duchesne vs John Burroughs field hockey
Villa Duchesne vs John Burroughs field hockey
Villa Duchesne vs John Burroughs field hockey
Villa Duchesne vs John Burroughs field hockey
Villa Duchesne vs John Burroughs field hockey
Villa Duchesne vs John Burroughs field hockey
Villa Duchesne vs John Burroughs field hockey
Villa Duchesne vs John Burroughs field hockey
Villa Duchesne vs John Burroughs field hockey
Villa Duchesne vs John Burroughs field hockey
Villa Duchesne vs John Burroughs field hockey
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.