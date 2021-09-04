Villa Duchesne reloads by winning Gateway Classic title

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — With the graduation of an outstanding senior class, including three-time All-Metro Player of the Year Taryn Tkachuk, some growing pains were to be expected for the Villa Duchesne offense.
Those expectations were wrong.
Junior Gigi Edwards scored late in the third quarter and assisted on the tying goal early in the fourth as Villa Duchesne erased a two-goal, second half deficit to tie Louisville Assumption 4-4 in the 23rd Gateway Classic Field Hockey Tournament at SportPort International on Saturday.
The come-from-behind tie, combined with a slight advantage in overall goal differential, allowed Villa Duchesne to edge Louisville Assumption and claim the coveted Pool A trophy.
“I thought we played with great heart, grit and really fought through some tough moments,” Villa Duchesne coach Kate Graft said.
One of those tough moments occurred when first-team All-Metro defender Garner Hostnik absorbed a blistering shot with her shin late in the third quarter, nullifying a goal-scoring chance, but forcing her to sit out the remainder of the game.
Louisville Assumption, the preseason No. 5 ranked team in the West-Midwest Region by Max Field Hockey, scored three of its goals off corners, including two by senior Ella Martin in the second half. The painful play from Hostnik may have saved another goal off an Assumption corner and it kept the Saints within striking distance.
“When Garner came out that was hard, but I thought we made adjustments, especially on defensive corners and we were able to clean some stuff up, come back and score some nice goals,” Graft said.
That comeback was led by Edwards, who scored seven goals and added five assists in the four tournament games. She accepted a pass from junior Ava Gueck, dribbled to her right near the top of the circle, and fired a laser against the grain and into the cage to cut the deficit to 4-3.
Less than three minutes into the fourth quarter, Villa Duchesne capitalized on its own corner opportunity when Edwards again dribbled out to her right. This time, she reversed a pass to junior Georgia Leary, who rocketed a shot into the cage to tie the score at 4-all and set the Saints on the path to a trophy.
Villa Duchesne (5-1) defeated John Burroughs 3-1 in its final game to secure the Pool A championship – the Saints’ first Gateway Tournament pool title since 2017 when Tkachuk and the most recent Villa Duchesne graduates were freshmen.
And they scored 20 goals in four games.
“Whenever great players and great classes graduate there’s always a little doubt about what it will be like, but we knew we had really great players coming up and those girls really stepped up and showed it,” Graft said.
MICDS comes up just short in Pool B
MICDS coach Lynn Mittler called the final seconds of the first half, “a little deflating.”
In the waning moments of a half teeming with high skill and high intensity, junior Honor Roberts scored with 12.7 seconds remaining and New Trier, of suburban Chicago, rode that momentum to a 2-0 victory over MICDS to capture the Pool B trophy.
The Gateway Classic did not take place last season due to coronavirus restrictions on out-of-state travel, so MICDS entered the game as the defending Pool B champion from its title performance in 2019.
To repeat, the Rams faced the daunting task of defeating New Trier, the No. 3 ranked team in the Midwest-West region according to the Max Field Hockey preseason rankings. After several offensive chances and four corner opportunities in the first quarter, MICDS appeared primed to get the job done.
“I was really pleased with how we played the game,” MICDS coach Lynn Mittler said. “I thought that we showed strength and resilience in almost all of our positions.”
But with the clock winding down in the first half, Roberts showed great patience by passing up two possible shot attempts, weaving her way to the right of the cage and depositing the ball into the goal for a 1-0 lead just moments before the halftime horn.
New Trier converted its good feelings into a flurry of scoring chances to open the second half, but MICDS soon regrouped. Senior Anna Lochhead’s deflection sailed inches wide of the cage and another tip by sophomore Ella Etherington was deftly denied by New Trier senior goalie Marley Flanagan.
MICDS goalie Kendall Curry made several excellent saves on the opposite end, but the Rams could not net the equalizer. Early in the fourth quarter, a beautiful tic-tac-toe play off a corner opportunity was deflected into the net by New Trier sophomore Riley Zenkewicz to provide the necessary insurance.
“We should take confidence in the fact that we competed at such a great level against the No. 3 ranked Midwest team,” Mittler said. “(New Trier) was fast, skilled, tall and it’s fun to play a team you don’t have a history with so you can just concentrate on playing pure field hockey.”
Now in its 23rd year, the Gateway Classic provided a pure field hockey experience for 50 varsity teams and 17 lower-level teams from eight states – Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Colorado, Texas, Oklahoma and Michigan.
Teams were divided by skill level into 13 varsity pools and three JV pools with a trophy awarded to each pool winner.