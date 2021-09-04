Villa Duchesne reloads by winning Gateway Classic title

“When Garner came out that was hard, but I thought we made adjustments, especially on defensive corners and we were able to clean some stuff up, come back and score some nice goals,” Graft said.

That comeback was led by Edwards, who scored seven goals and added five assists in the four tournament games. She accepted a pass from junior Ava Gueck, dribbled to her right near the top of the circle, and fired a laser against the grain and into the cage to cut the deficit to 4-3.

Less than three minutes into the fourth quarter, Villa Duchesne capitalized on its own corner opportunity when Edwards again dribbled out to her right. This time, she reversed a pass to junior Georgia Leary, who rocketed a shot into the cage to tie the score at 4-all and set the Saints on the path to a trophy.

Villa Duchesne (5-1) defeated John Burroughs 3-1 in its final game to secure the Pool A championship – the Saints’ first Gateway Tournament pool title since 2017 when Tkachuk and the most recent Villa Duchesne graduates were freshmen.

And they scored 20 goals in four games.