Villa Duchesne uses explosive third quarter to defeat MICDS for Midwest Tournament title

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Senior goalkeeper Claire Douglass often spends entire games without facing a shot as her Villa Duchesne teammates unleash relentless offensive pressure.
But during the Midwest Field Hockey Tournament championship game Saturday, Douglass knew she needed to be sharp.
“I knew that this wasn’t going to be a game where I could sit back and not touch the ball, so I was always alert and on my toes,” Douglass said.
Douglass made four huge saves and Katie Crump and Anthon scored on a pair of corners to propel Villa Duchesne to a 2-0 victory over MICDS at SportPort.
The Saints (20-2-2) earned their fourth state championship in the last five seasons and the 12th in program history.
The trademark of Villa Duchesne field hockey has been its ability to pin the opponent in the defensive zone and unleash wave upon wave of offensive pressure. MICDS (15-5) employed a strategy to send the ball on long passes so that even if those passes did not connect would force the Saints to restart and go the length of the field.
Early in the second quarter, a pass from MICDS senior Kate Oliver to senior Anna Lochhead did connect and sent Lochhead on a breakaway, but Douglass sprinted out of the goal and dove in front of the shot to keep the game scoreless.
Excellent midfield play by sophomore Ella Etherington and four quality saves by junior Kendall Curry helped MICDS go into halftime tied 0-0, having surrendered only one corner opportunity to Villa Duchesne.
“I was really pleased with how we executed," MICDS coach Lynn Mittler said. "We stuck with our game plan and stayed composed.”
But a motto for the Saints this season has been “full throttle,” and they started the third quarter in another gear.
Senior Garner Hostnik stole passes in the midfield, relayed the ball to her forwards and Villa Duchesne earned three penalty corners in the first three minutes of the second half.
“After the first half, we just had to breathe, stay calm and not get frustrated,” Hostnik said. “Our goal in the second half was to get corners, and we did that.”
On the third corner, a low shot by junior Georgia Leary hit the goal post and caromed in front of the goal for freshman Crump to blast into the cage for a 1-0 Villa Duchesne lead.
“When we got back on the field (after halftime), we looked at each other and said, ‘This is for each other, work for each other,’ ” Leary said. “We started getting corners and getting our flow.”
But MICDS came roaring back, entered the circle and earned its first corner of the game.
The ball trickled to Oliver, the Rams' leading goal scorer, and she unleashed a wicked shot Douglass kicked aside with her left leg.
“MICDS is such a great opponent, and I knew they could come down and shoot at any second so I had to be ready for what they threw at me,” Douglass said.
The stellar save sent the Saints into transition and resulted in a Villa Duchesne corner just 35 seconds later.
On the ensuing corner, Hostnik fired a low shot sophomore Anthon deflected into the cage to provide a two-goal advantage for Villa Duchesne.
“We have worked on that corner (play) every practice, and I just thought ‘far post,’ so I got it there and Ella got her stick down,” Hostnik said.
Douglass, who had totaled just two saves in the previous three playoff games, made another excellent stop on Oliver to begin the fourth quarter, and Hostnik and senior Bella Sansone and the Saints’ defense clogged up the MICDS attack from there.
“I’m so proud of the team. It was a great game, with great play and just a great atmosphere,” Villa Duchesne coach Kate Graft said.
Questions were plentiful after the graduation of Taryn Tkachuk, Suzy Keefer, Milam Anthon and a bevy of talented seniors, but Villa Duchesne answered all of them by being the best team in the area from start to finish.
“It felt so good to show that our team is always so much more than a few people, it’s us working together and that’s what wins state championships,” Douglass said.
Championship game notes
• When the recording of the national Aathem malfunctioned, game umpire Shelby Hartley took to the microphone and led the crowd in the signing of the anthem. Hartley minored in music at Fontbonne University.
• University City/Brentwood earned the Mike Winklemann Spirit of the Game Award, which is presented to a team that exemplifies sportsmanship, a love for the game and respect for officials and opponents.
• Dana Oppermann of Kirkwood received the Janet Esrock Coach of the Year Award.
• Brooke Weaver won Veteran Umpire of the Year, and Christina Johnson won the Rookie Umpire of the Year.