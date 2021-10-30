Villa Duchesne uses explosive third quarter to defeat MICDS for Midwest Tournament title

Excellent midfield play by sophomore Ella Etherington and four quality saves by junior Kendall Curry helped MICDS go into halftime tied 0-0, having surrendered only one corner opportunity to Villa Duchesne.

“I was really pleased with how we executed," MICDS coach Lynn Mittler said. "We stuck with our game plan and stayed composed.”

But a motto for the Saints this season has been “full throttle,” and they started the third quarter in another gear.

Senior Garner Hostnik stole passes in the midfield, relayed the ball to her forwards and Villa Duchesne earned three penalty corners in the first three minutes of the second half.

“After the first half, we just had to breathe, stay calm and not get frustrated,” Hostnik said. “Our goal in the second half was to get corners, and we did that.”

On the third corner, a low shot by junior Georgia Leary hit the goal post and caromed in front of the goal for freshman Crump to blast into the cage for a 1-0 Villa Duchesne lead.

“When we got back on the field (after halftime), we looked at each other and said, ‘This is for each other, work for each other,’ ” Leary said. “We started getting corners and getting our flow.”