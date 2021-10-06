Visitation uses short memory to cruise past Whitfield

“We worked (Tuesday) on moving the goalie and this was the perfect game to do that because (Bierhals) obviously held her ground,” Maggie Reed said.

The ability to make the extra pass in the circle produced a pair of third quarter goals for Visitation. First, junior Sloane Roper lured Bierhals out of her cage and found senior Annie Dolan, who scored her first goal of the season. Then, the ball traveled across the circle from left to right and back again for Fogarty to lift a backhand into the cage and increase the lead to 6-0.

“We worked the ball as a team instead of individually and we had a lot of great passing combinations,” Fogarty said. “That was a total gamechanger for us.”

Whitfield (7-6) continued to battle despite the large deficit. Senior Shaya Dry launched a shot inches wide and began a pressure-mounting campaign that included two corners, resulting in a goal by Dry early in the fourth quarter to spoil the shutout.

“We knew (Visitation) was a talented team and unfortunately we didn’t bring our full A game today, but I’m happy with our response and our effort (after halftime) in keeping the pressure on and getting opportunities on the offensive end,” Whitfield coach Maggie Young said.