Visitation uses short memory to cruise past Whitfield

FRONTENAC — During senior day festivities, Visitation senior Rachel Surber revealed that her most inspirational quote is “Don’t swing” — a field hockey reminder from senior Maeve Fogarty to receive the ball on her stick before taking a swing at it.
That simple quote also applies to the roller-coaster season the Visitation field hockey team has endured, which includes a mysterious blend of impressive wins and head-scratching losses.
On Wednesday, Surber and Fogarty helped swing the pendulum in the right direction, each scoring twice to lead Visitation to an impressive 6-1 victory over Whitfield.
Visitation (6-6-1) snapped a two-game losing streak and has now won 10 of the last 11 meetings with Whitfield dating back to 2012.
The Vivettes had a similar 10-game winning streak against Ursuline before it was halted Monday in a surprising 2-1 loss to the Bears. That result refocused the team during practice on Tuesday.
“We had a great practice. We worked on urgency in the circle and needing to put the ball in the back of the goal,” junior defender Maggie Reed said.
Reed and the Visitation defense started the relentless attack on the Whitfield goal midway through the first quarter. Senior defender Isabella Glessman stole a pass in the defensive zone and sent a pass ahead to Fogarty, who entered the circle and directed a pass that Surber guided into the cage.
“At (Monday’s) practice, we really reset and focused on connecting. We worked on our transfers and our communication and that really showed today,” Fogarty said.
For the opening 20 minutes of action, the onslaught of Visitation scoring chances were stymied by the acrobatic denials of Whitfield senior goalkeeper Liz Bierhals, who entered the game having saved 67 of the previous 75 shot attempts against her, including a 20-save shutout against Marquette.
Bierhals made 11 first-half saves, many highlight-reel worthy, including a sprawling rejection of a seemingly sure goal by Surber.
But the precision of the Visitation corners proved too much for Bierhals and the Warriors to overcome as sisters Maggie Reed and Tess Reed helped produce two goals off corners in a 1 minute and 5 second span.
First, Maggie Reed uncorked a shot that dropped into the crease for Surber to finish. Then, Tess Reed received the insert from junior Jenna Steinhubl and returned a perfect pass for Steinhubl to deflect into the cage to increase the lead to 3-0.
“Tess and I really work on taking the ball as fast as we can and getting it to where the tippers can get it or to the nearest post,” Maggie Reed said.
Bierhals continued to make excellent initial saves, but Visitation was ready for the rebounds. Fogarty retrieved a booted shot from Bierhals and wristed it into a vacant cage to give the Vivettes a 4-0 halftime lead.
“We worked (Tuesday) on moving the goalie and this was the perfect game to do that because (Bierhals) obviously held her ground,” Maggie Reed said.
The ability to make the extra pass in the circle produced a pair of third quarter goals for Visitation. First, junior Sloane Roper lured Bierhals out of her cage and found senior Annie Dolan, who scored her first goal of the season. Then, the ball traveled across the circle from left to right and back again for Fogarty to lift a backhand into the cage and increase the lead to 6-0.
“We worked the ball as a team instead of individually and we had a lot of great passing combinations,” Fogarty said. “That was a total gamechanger for us.”
Whitfield (7-6) continued to battle despite the large deficit. Senior Shaya Dry launched a shot inches wide and began a pressure-mounting campaign that included two corners, resulting in a goal by Dry early in the fourth quarter to spoil the shutout.
“We knew (Visitation) was a talented team and unfortunately we didn’t bring our full A game today, but I’m happy with our response and our effort (after halftime) in keeping the pressure on and getting opportunities on the offensive end,” Whitfield coach Maggie Young said.
The opportunity for the Vivettes to make a deep playoff run may revolve around their ability to play with more consistency and avoid the “swings” in performance that have defined their season. Impressive wins against St. Joseph’s and Nerinx Hall have been coupled with strange losses like the one on Monday to an Ursuline team which entered the game with a 3-9 record.
“Everyone says how you practice is how you play and it really showed,” Maggie Reed said. “We came out of Ursuline with a really strong practice, and it resulted in even stronger play.”
Reed revealed another quote that helped the Vivettes move past their loss to Ursuline and refocus for the final weeks of the regular season.
“Be a goldfish,” Reed said, referring to a quote from the show Ted Lasso. “Forget about it and move forward.”