Weber scores twice to power Notre Dame past Webster Groves in Midwest Tourney opener

LEMAY — One might call it circular thinking, and Notre Dame senior Lillie Weber has embraced it.

It is the mentality that once the ball enters the circle, it does not come out until it is fished out of the back of the net.

“I just shove it in (the goal). That’s my job,” Weber said.

Weber continued her record-setting season by scoring twice and the Rebels’ defense withstood 12 penalty corners as Notre Dame defeated Webster Groves 2-0 on Monday in a Midwest Field Hockey Tournament play-in game.

Notre Dame (10-6), which won its sixth consecutive game, will travel to face No. 11 seed Eureka (11-6) Wednesday as part a playoff doubleheader that will include a matchup between No. 12 Marquette (11-6) and No. 19 Edwardsville (9-6-2). Times have not yet been announced.

Before Weber could begin shoving the ball into the goal, Notre Dame had to withstand an onslaught of pressure from Webster Groves in the opening minutes of the game.

The Statesmen earned six penalty corners in the opening five minutes, but the disruption from senior flyer Dani Williams, the stick skill of senior Hailey Glueck and the right pad of junior goalie Etai Tamene kept the game scoreless.

“I rushed and my teammates backed me up,” Williams said. “When I missed, I had my team to help me get it back.”

For Webster Groves (4-13), which had only scored one goal in its previous seven games, a quick goal may have changed the complexion of the game.

“We came out strong and we just couldn’t get a goal,” Webster Groves coach Patti Perkins said. “I’m already thinking of stuff to work on to help us finish better in the first game next year.”

Ten minutes elapsed before Notre Dame made its first visit into the offensive circle, and after a nice toe save by Webster Groves sophomore goalie Riley Fitzgerald, the Rebels earned a corner of their own.

And it did not leave the circle until it hit the back of the net.

Weber quickly occupied a spot within the center of the defense, senior Laylah Frost sent a pass her direction, and in one motion, Weber whacked a backhand shot past Fitzgerald to open the scoring.

“We had been missing on our opportunities, so one thing we’ve been working on at practice is capitalizing on the chances we get,” Notre Dame first-year coach Taylor Gasperoni said.

Early in the second quarter, an excellent pass through the midfield by junior Abby Keaton sent senior Claire Ryan into the circle. Weber sprinted to the post, Ryan fired a pass in her direction and Weber fired it into the cage for a 2-0 lead.

“I didn’t even know she was there,” Ryan said.

Ryan and Weber have combined to score 23 goals by displaying an uncanny chemistry, seemingly sensing where the other is located once the ball enters the circle.

“Lillie and Claire really work well together. They both have a scoring mentality.” Gasperoni said.

Weber scored her 14th and 15th goals of the season and has eclipsed the Notre Dame single-season mark of 12 goals by Elise Uding in 2018.

“I just get in (the circle) fast,” Weber said. “I know my midfielders will hit it in there and Claire and I just have to get on the goalie and finish it.”

And finishing games has been the job of Williams and the defense, which pitched its sixth consecutive shutout.

“Staying low and communicating has been the key for us,” Williams said. “It’s a team effort.”

With the defense pitching shutouts and Weber and Ryan consistently finding the back of the cage, the Rebels are ready to test how far their circular thinking will take them.

“We have been connecting passes more, getting better skills and we’re working together as a team,” Weber said. “We really trust each other.”

The Midwest Tournament playoffs continue Tuesday.

No. 16 Parkway West (6-13-1) will host No. 17 Lafayette (5-12) and No. 9 Westminster (11-4-1) will host No. 24 United Field Hockey (8-9).