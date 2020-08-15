Westminster field hockey excited to begin practices despite uncertainty

After a health screening and temperature check, a masked Elise Callier begins her warmup routine, starting with a socially distanced passing and receiving drill with a teammate.
This is the new normal in high school athletics. And for Callier, a Westminster field hockey senior captain, it certainly beats the alternative.
“It’s been hard social distancing from everyone because we’re so used to messing around with each other, but we’ll do anything to be back on the field,” Callier said.
Of the 32 area schools that play field hockey, 15 were able to return to the field for practices this week — the eight schools in the Metro Women’s Athletic Association, three from the Archdiocesan Athletic Association and four from the Metro League, which includes Westminster.
Field hockey is listed as a “high-frequency contact” sport by the St. Louis Sports Medicine COVID-19 task force. While in Phase 2 protocol, no games are permitted, meaning that players like Callier are practicing with no start date for competitive games in sight.
“It could be a blessing in disguise," Callier said. "Even though we’d like to know what’s coming up, we’re able to train more and get ready for when the day comes when we can play.”
If and when that day will come is hard to predict.
Westminster athletics director Cory Snyder pointed to late September as a hopeful time frame for the start of competitive field hockey games and said St. Louis County and its COVID-19 task force will ultimately decide when games can begin.
“We could have waited to start practice. There’s no rush. We’re not preparing for a game next week,” Snyder said. “But as a school and as a conference, we believe there are more benefits to sports than just competition — the relationships with teammates, relationships with coaches and the exercise you get out of it.”
Field hockey certainly qualifies as a sport that offers more than competition on game days. Teams engage in elaborate pregame cheers with sticks raised in the air and in postgame festivities celebrating their own effort and the effort of their opponents.
Westminster coach Nancy Schmer foresees those bonding activities having a different look this season.
“The pregame cheer has always been a challenge and this year it will even be more so,” Schmer said.
Last season, Schmer reintroduced a field hockey tradition by having her team provide orange slices for the visiting team during halftime.
“It’s not all about playing games and winning games. It’s building a sense of community,” senior captain Abby Sickels said.
Junior captain Kendall Sadler said the Wildcats plan to rework their bonding activities to meet the demands of the current climate.
“I think it will look different, but we’ll figure out a way to do a pregame prayer and all those team aspects that bring us closer together,” Sadler said.
The Wildcats were the model of staying together in 2019. After a regular season where it won only four of 18 games, Westminster caught fire in the playoffs, upsetting both Pattonville and Parkway West before losing to John Burroughs in the round of 16.
“Ending strong was really fun, but we want to start off that strong and keep progressing. That’s why we’ve been upping our game at practices," Callier said.
Schmer hopes the Wildcats can maintain the level of energy and excitement they have shown this week, but knows the longer they go without a schedule, the harder it will be to keep them motivated.
“What’s going to get challenging later is if we don’t know when we’re going to play games. Obviously, you practice so that you can get to play, so the longer that goes, it could get hard and frustrating for the girls,” Schmer said.
But for now, Westminster players are thrilled to be back together on the field, playing a game they love with teammates they missed, with the hopes of being able to compete once again.
“We’re just living in the moment. We are trying to do our best so that we can have a season,” Sickels said.
