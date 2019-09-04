Kathleen Durbin, a Villa Duchesne graduate of 1960, was honored and presented flowers from Whitfield's Audrey Jennings before a field hockey match against Villa Duchesene on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in Frontenac, Mo. Paul Baillargeon / Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Players from Whitfield and Villa Duchesne stand together to honor Kathleen Durbin, a 1960 Villa Duchesne alumni before their field hockey match on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in Frontenac, Mo. Paul Baillargeon / Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Whitfield goalkeeper Julia Chrysler tries to escape the cascading water from the water cannons before a game against Villa Duchesne on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in Frontenac, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon / Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Whitfield coach Maggie Young, a 2002 graduate of Villa Duchesne, pays tribute to her mother, Kathlene Durbin, a 1960 Villa Duchesne graduate and educator, before a field hockey match on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in Frontenac, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon / Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Family and friends of Kathleen Durbin, who was honored before a field hockey match, gather for a group photo on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in Frontenac, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon / Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
The Whitfield Warriors break their huddle before a field hockey match against Villa Duchesne on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in Frontenac, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon / Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Liz Bierhals of Whitfield brings the ball up field against Villa Duchesne in a field hockey match on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in Frontenac, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon / Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Villa Duchesne's Charlotte Schoen gains control of a loose ball against Whitfield on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in Frontenac, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon / Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Whitfield's Abby Morgan settles the ball against Villa Duchesne in a field hockey match on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in Frontenac, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon / Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Villa Duchesne's Taryn Tkachuk stick handles past the Whitfield defense on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in Frontenac, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon / Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Milan Anthon of Villa Duchesne battles Sarah Schott of Whitfield for the ball on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in Frontenac, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon / Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Villa Duchesne coach Kate Graft (right) talks to her players during a timeout on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in Frontenac, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon / Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Villa Duchesne's Suzy Keefer takes the ball into Whitfield territory on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in Frontenac, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon / Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Whitfield's Sarah Schott battles Villa Duchesne's Caroline Johnson for the ball on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in Frontenac, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon / Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Villa Duchesne's Milam Anthon shoots the ball past Whitfield's Tia Sansone on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in Frontenac, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon / Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Villa Duchesne's Milam Anthon clears the ball out of the defensive zone against Whitfield on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in Frontenac, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon / Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Villa Duchesne's Katie Harkwell takes a shot against Whitfield on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in Frontenac, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon / Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Villa Duchesne's Taryn Tkachuk (23) deflects a shot for a goal against Whitfield on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in Frontenac, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon / Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Villa Duchesne's Caroline Busch gains control of the ball on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in Frontenac, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon / Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
FRONTENAC — Whitfield field hockey coach Maggie Young stood surrounded by players, coaches, family and friends in the spot where, as a player for Villa, she won a Midwest Championship in 2002.
It has been a summer of heartbreak for Young and her family. On May 31, her mother, Kathleen Durbin, was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer, which has since spread to her brain.
Ten days later, Young’s father Rob died suddenly.
On Wednesday, prior to Villa Duchesne’s 8-0 victory over Whitfield, Young stood in front of the goal at Condie Field and delivered a moving tribute to her mother and father.
Her mother, surrounded by family and friends, used the help of a walker to make her way out onto the field. A plaque commemorating her father looked down upon the ceremony from the hill where he watched Maggie and three other daughters play hundreds of field hockey games.
For Young, Villa Duchesne was the perfect place to hold a ceremony to recognize her mother and father.
“Villa means a lot to our entire family, we have so many winning moments here, not just in field hockey, but in so many areas of life,” Young said.
Durbin played field hockey for, graduated from and sent all five of her daughters to Villa. She served as president of the Villa Duchesne Alumnae Association, served on the Board of Trustees and, along with Rob, developed a scholarship fund to support Villa Duchesne students.
During the ceremony, both teams presented Durbin with flowers and posters of encouragement, and Young announced that Whitfield will be dedicating its season to Durbin — a campaign that began with a Gateway Classic pool championship last Saturday.
“That was pretty exciting; it really got me. I had no idea it would be so dramatic,” Durbin said. “I feel good being out here; (field hockey) is what I grew up on.”
For Whitfield captain Audrey Jennings, having a purpose larger than simply winning games is welcomed.
“We see our whole season and our work ethic as a way to show Coach Young and a way to show her mom that we support them and that we care,” Jennings said.
The tribute also affected Villa players.
“I thought it was great how we came together and were able to celebrate a former Villa alum field hockey player,” Villa Duchesne senior Sophia Schlattman said. “She’s a big part of the Villa program and dynasty, and it was great to celebrate her on her home field.”
Durbin watched as her former team jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead in the first four minutes of action as Schlattman, Suzy Keefer and Taryn Tkachuk scored in rapid succession.
The lead increased to 5-0 at halftime, and Villa coach Kate Graft was pleased with her team’s unselfish play.
“It was nice to come out and play strong; I was especially pleased with my team’s passing and receiving,” Graft said.
Whitfield continued to play hard until the final buzzer, led by the exceptional play of Shaya Dry. Dry, one of two Principia students who joined the Whitfield team this fall, created a corner opportunity in the first half and forced several fouls with her quickness and stick work.
“I was just trying to create some chaos up top and hoping to get something out of it,” Dry said. “I think we picked up the energy, especially later in the game.”
And the energy and emotion prior to the game was just as powerful, as the two teams joined hands, and Villa players led both teams in a prayer before the opening whistle.
“At the end of the day, we’re all just one community,” Villa athletic director Tim Deines said. “We need to be together and celebrate life and our accomplishments.”
Villa Duchesne 8, Whitfield 0
