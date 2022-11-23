117th Turkey Day Game breakdown

Kirkwood Pioneers at Webster Groves Statesmen
What: 117th Turkey Day football game.
When: Noon, Thanksgiving Day.
Records: Kirkwood 6-4; Webster Groves 1-8.
Last year: Kirkwood 65, Webster Groves 0.
Rivalry record: Webster Groves leads the series 53-48-5.
On Webster Groves: Will be the final Turkey Day Game played at Moss Field before it undergoes renovation. … Ended 21-game losing streak with a 27-13 win over Northwest–Cedar Hill on Oct. 15. Had not won a game since November of the 2019 season. … Has not won a Turkey Day Game since 2013, when it pulled out a 21-19 victory at Kirkwood. … Last season’s 65-0 loss was the largest margin of defeat for the Statesmen in the rivalry. Webster Groves owns the largest margin of victory in the series with a 76-0 win in 1917. … First-year coach Connor White is the third coach for the Statesmen in their last three Turkey Day Games following Cliff Ice (2019) and Munir Prince (2021). ... The 2020 Turkey Day Game was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. … Junior running back Trevion Hulsey has rushed for 513 yards and five touchdowns. Junior quarterback Qwalan Miller has passed for 488 yards, three touchdowns and been intercepted seven times. Junior receiver Jackson Torbit has caught 34 passes for 277 yards and two touchdowns. … Junior defensive lineman Gah Kaanagbara has made 56 tackles, five tackles for loss and four sacks. Sophomore Patrick Keegan moved from quarterback to linebacker and has thrived with a team-high 58 tackles. Junior defensive back Steve Maschak has made 30 tackles and three interceptions.
On Kirkwood: Has won a record eight consecutive Turkey Day Games. Last season’s 65-0 win was the largest margin of victory for the Pioneers in the rivalry. … Second-year coach Jeremy Maclin played in four Turkey Day Games as the Pioneers went 2-2 including a 20-19 defeat as a senior in 2005. … Has not lost at Moss Field since 2012. … Senior Deion Brown cemented his place as the program’s all-time best running back as he rushed for a single-season record 1,515 yards and 26 touchdowns. Rushed for a single-game record 352 yards and seven touchdowns against Lindbergh on Oct. 7. Did not score a touchdown in last year’s Turkey Day Game. … Senior quarterback Omar Hopkins passed for 772 yards, seven touchdowns and has been intercepted once. Junior quarterback Creighton Wise has passed for 758 yards, six touchdowns and has been intercepted three times. Senior receiver Tyler Macon has caught 40 passes for 444 yards and five touchdowns. … Senior defensive back Patrick Fortune has made 60 tackles, three tackles for loss and two interceptions. Senior linebacker Khalil Webb has made 46 tackles, six tackles for loss and two sacks. Senior defensive tackle Lorenzo Brinkley has made 34 tackles, five tackles for loss and three sacks.