117th Turkey Day Game breakdown

On Webster Groves: Will be the final Turkey Day Game played at Moss Field before it undergoes renovation. … Ended 21-game losing streak with a 27-13 win over Northwest–Cedar Hill on Oct. 15. Had not won a game since November of the 2019 season. … Has not won a Turkey Day Game since 2013, when it pulled out a 21-19 victory at Kirkwood. … Last season’s 65-0 loss was the largest margin of defeat for the Statesmen in the rivalry. Webster Groves owns the largest margin of victory in the series with a 76-0 win in 1917. … First-year coach Connor White is the third coach for the Statesmen in their last three Turkey Day Games following Cliff Ice (2019) and Munir Prince (2021). ... The 2020 Turkey Day Game was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. … Junior running back Trevion Hulsey has rushed for 513 yards and five touchdowns. Junior quarterback Qwalan Miller has passed for 488 yards, three touchdowns and been intercepted seven times. Junior receiver Jackson Torbit has caught 34 passes for 277 yards and two touchdowns. … Junior defensive lineman Gah Kaanagbara has made 56 tackles, five tackles for loss and four sacks. Sophomore Patrick Keegan moved from quarterback to linebacker and has thrived with a team-high 58 tackles. Junior defensive back Steve Maschak has made 30 tackles and three interceptions.