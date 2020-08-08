A primer about the first day of practice for high school sports

The reason given for the delay by the league was the timing of the Missouri State High School Activities Association’s announcement Wednesday it would change its stance to allow schools that opted to begin the school year with distance learning did not give the conference’s member districts enough time to plan for practice.

“Additional planning time by school leaders is required to develop parameters that ensure the safety of our students while complying with St. Louis Sports Medicine COVID-19 Task Force, St. Louis County and MSHSAA guidelines. ... Timelines and details for the start of activities and athletics will be released as soon as possible,” the Suburban Conference’s statement said.

On Friday afternoon the Metro Catholic Conference announced it would also put its preseason practices on ice. CBC, Chaminade, De Smet, St. Louis U. High and Vianney are some of the most well-known and successful athletic programs in the state and Midwest.