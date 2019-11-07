When: 7 p.m. Friday
What: Class 4 District 2 semifinal
Records: Affton 9-1; St. Mary's 8-2
Last week: Affton 55, Soldan 20; St. Mary's 46, Riverview Gardens 0
Up next: Winner of McCluer-Hazelwood East
On Affton: Nine wins is the most for the Cougars since they won 11 in 2015. Lost their district quarterfinal meeting with St. Mary's last season 48-6. Sophomore quarterback Will Apple has thrown for 376 yards, seven touchdowns and been intercepted twice. Sophomore running back Derrick Baker has rushed for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns. Senior running back Cameron Moore has rushed for 833 yards and 10 touchdowns. Senior running back Calub Moore has rushed for 769 yards and nine touchdowns. Junior receiver Jalen Johnson leads the team with six receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns. ...Senior linebacker Jake Kelmendi has 70 tackles. Calub Moore has 53 tackles. Cameron Moore has 41 tackles and six interceptions. Junior defensive back Ronnie Carlton and freshman defensive back Terran Mitchell have three interceptions each.
On St. Mary's: Lost in district semifinals last season to eventual state champion Ladue. Has not advanced to a district championship game since 2013. Senior quarterback Cam'Ron McCoy has thrown for 2,231 yards, 29 touchdowns and been intercepted five times. Sophomore receiver Kevin Coleman has 56 receptions for 1,112 yards and 15 touchdowns. Freshman receiver Chase Hendricks has 39 catches for 500 yards and six touchdowns. Senior receiver Timmy Muxo has 27 catches for 599 yards and six scores. Sophomore running back DeShawn Fuller has rushed for 394 yards and five touchdowns. ...Senior defensive end Patrick Harris has 75 tackles. His nine sacks this season made him the school's all-time career leader. At defensive back, Muxo has 53 tackles and five interceptions. Coleman has 25 tackles and seven interceptions. Kobe McClendon has 32 tackles and seven sacks. Freshman linebacker Kaliel Boyd and senior defensive lineman Darius Harris each have six sacks.