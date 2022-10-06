Affton erases painful memory with huge win over Jennings

AFFTON — Every time Andrew Scherer glanced at the scoreboard, his blood boiled.

Antonio Muyco decided after a while to just look in the other direction.

The Affton High football players could not help but notice the final score of last year's 68-point loss to Jennings was on the scoreboard during practice Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday as the Cougars prepared for the rematch.

The Affton coaching staff did not want the team to forget that one-sided pasting.

"You never want to lose," said Scherer, a senior running back. "Never. But that was embarrassing, very embarrassing."

Muyco, a sophomore quarterback, said the big, bold numerals served as motivation.

"It pushed us," Muyco said. "It made us realize that we had to work harder to make sure it wouldn't happen again.

It didn't.

Muyco scored three times and Scherer rushed for 97 yards to lead the Cougars to a 28-24 win in the Suburban Conference Blue Pool contest in Affton.

Affton (3-4, 2-2) not only got revenge for the 72-6 loss on Oct. 14, 2021, but it also won back-to-back games for the first time since Oct. 25-Nov. 1, 2019.

"Winning two in a row, it's a big deal for us," said Muyco, who threw for two touchdowns and ran for another.

The Cougars lost 16 of their previous 17 games prior to a 56-24 win over DuBourg in Week 3 of this season.

Now, this group has won three of its last five and is in position to record its first winning season since 2019.

"The kids are starting to buy in and that's the first step," Affton coach Tony Muyco said. "I'm proud of my guys and I love my guys. I'm so happy we got this done."

Tony Muyco said the not-so-subtle reminder about last year's debacle against Jennings played a role in the triumph.

"Just wanted them to realize they had something important to play for," Tony Muyco said. "Nobody likes to lose like that."

The properly motivated Cougars rolled out to a 22-0 lead before holding off a late change by the Warriors (3-4, 2-2), who have lost three in a row.

Antonio Muyco muscled over on a 1-yard sneak on fourth-and-goal just five minutes into the contest. He hit senior wideout Ronnie Willenbrink on a 7-yard strike to push the lead to 14-0 early in the second quarter. Scherer helped set up the touchdown with 22-yard gallop. Antonio Muyco connected with senior Terran Mitchell on a 31-yard strike to keep the drive alive.

Affton marched right down with the second-half kickoff and converted when Antonio Muyco hit Mitchell on a 50-yard catch-and-run to push the lead to three scores.

But Jennings charged back with two touchdowns in just over four minutes in the third quarter. Johnny Harrison scampered in from seven yards away to get his team to within 22-16.

The Cougars promptly answered with nifty 14-play, 66-yard march that culminated with Mitchell's 13-yard scoring burst up the middle.

Jennings made one last run and climbed to within 28-24 on a 7-yard run by Harrison with 3 minutes and 5 seconds left in the contest.

Antonio Muyco and Scherer promptly helped run out the clock with a key first down.

"It's just great to finally watch everything come together," Antonio Muyco said. "We've worked hard and it's starting to show."

Antonio Muyco hit on six of 11 passes for 101 yards. The 5-foot-8, 165-pounder carries the football the team uses on offense every second he's off the field while the defense is doing its job. He even takes the pigskin home with him.

"I think he sleeps with it in his bed, too," Affton assistant coach Jennifer Pickett said.

Affton dropped nine of 10 games last year and went 0-4 in the truncated 2020 campaign.

But things are starting to turn around.

"One step at a time, one week at a time," Antonio Muyco said. "We feel like we start every week 1-0 and we have to prove ourselves every time we go out there."

Jennings managed to make a pair of second-half runs, but came up just short.