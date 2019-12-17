After a missed season, Cooper will spend the spring at Ohio State

Teriyon “Mookie” Cooper dropped his mouthpiece in the trash can.

He was 8 years old at the time, maybe 9. His youth football team traveled to Memphis for a game and when the opposing players came marching past they looked gargantuan.

Cooper had already tried giving up football twice before but this was the last straw. He was not about to be crushed by these Memphis giants. He deposited his mouth guard with the hot dog wrappers and soda bottles. He was through.

When his coach told him to get in the game, Cooper said he couldn't.

“'I don't have my mouthpiece,'” Cooper said. “I was scared that game. I didn't like being hit too much.”

After some ribbing from his coaches and teammates and the encouragement of his mother, Danita Gibson, and his godfather, Arnold Britt, Cooper put his fears aside and gave in to football's siren song.

“They were laughing at me, but after that I was like, 'I can't be a punk out here,'” Cooper said. “I just kept playing.”

And he did – until this fall.