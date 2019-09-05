Joey Lansing didn't want the bus ride to end.
When the charter coach came to a stop, it meant the end of the night was close. The euphoria pumping through him and his teammates would have to subside. There would be work to do. It was just the first Friday night of the season. There are going to be more.
A lot more.
But what a way to start for the St. Louis U. High football team.
SLUH drove three hours through the heinous rainstorm that deluged the area Friday night to Columbia, where it opened up the season at perennial Class 5 contender Battle.
Last season Battle came to SLUH and handed the Junior Billikens the first of what would grow into eight consecutive defeats in a season that was historic for all the wrong reasons.
New year, new SLUH.
“Last year wasn't our best season obviously, but it felt great to be back out there with our guys and everything,” said Lansing, a senior left guard. “Battle came into our house and taught us what Battle football was all about. So we went out there and gave them a little bit about SLUH.”
The Junior Billikens survived a 52-47 thriller on the Spartans' home turf and in the process became the first area school to win at Battle since it began playing varsity football in 2014.
“That was one of the best feelings I've had in a long, long time,” Lansing said.
SLUH (1-0) had to earn it. The teams traded punches all night long. Battle grabbed a 47-46 lead with a little less than three minutes to play. There was a time that could have been the decisive blow.
New year, new SLUH.
“Last year we played a half well. For the most part, we competed for two quarters or three quarters and a quarter gets away from us,” SLUH coach Mike Jones said. “We understood (Friday) we have to play four quarters against very good football teams and we'll have an opportunity to win.”
Senior quarterback Brendan Hannah connected with sophomore receiver Chris Brooks on the first play of the ensuing drive for an 80-yard game-winning touchdown. Hannah completed 11 of 25 passes for 264 yards, two touchdowns and was intercepted once.
Senior running back Kellen Porter rushed 20 times for 135 yards and scored five times. He was not shy about pointing to his offensive line as the reason he was able to do what he did.
“They did a great job Friday,” Porter said.
The offensive line is a mixture of returning experience and new faces. Lansing is a three-year starter. Senior right tackle Trenton Weaver transitioned to the offensive line in the offseason. Junior left tackle Blake Collins was pulled up from the junior varsity late last season after a rash of injuries.
They spent the summer getting on the same page and it appears all the work paid dividends Friday night. The Battle fans were loud and proud and the Spartans were thoroughly enjoying their season opener on their sideline. The Junior Billikens had to keep their heads and focus on the task at hand.
“The fans in the stadium were hype. Their sideline was all crazy but we came in composed and ready to go with the same energy,” junior left guard Zach Stevenson said. “We were ready. We spent all week going over every small detail we could.”
That attention to detail helped the Junior Billikens do things they haven't done under Jones. They scored on their first drive of the game and didn't just stop Battle on its first series but came up with a safety. It was the first of three safeties that proved to be the difference in the game. SLUH was awarded six points for its three safeties and won by five.
“It was a roller coaster. We scored on the first drive and we hadn't scored on a first drive since I've been here,” Jones said. “Defensively we've had problems stopping them on the first drive and we got a safety.”
SLUH's defense scored points but also got scored on. In the past, giving up 47 points would have been disastrous for the Junior Billikens. They hadn't scored that many points since they won 53-28 at Jackson in 2016.
New year, new SLUH.
Instead of worry about things it can't control, the offense took the ball back and went to work.
“There's nothing we can do about it, we have to score again,” Weaver said. “We got in that mindset and we did.”
SLUH will bring that energy when it hosts reigning Class 4 champion Ladue (1-0) at 7 p.m. Friday. The Rams are the first of four defending state champions the Junior Billikens will play this season. There are also dates with Class 3 champion Trinity and Metro Catholic Conference clashes with Class 5 champion Vianney and two-time defending Class 6 champion CBC.
Of the four champions SLUH will see, Ladue was the one that got away last year. The Rams escaped with a 14-6 win at Kirkwood, Ladue's makeshift home while its campus was under construction.
Two years ago, Ladue beat SLUH 24-14 on its way to a Class 4 runner-up finish.
“It's been a good game the last two years and they've been in the state championship two years in a row,” Jones said. “It's a tremendous challenge and a tremendous opportunity. We're excited about playing them. We know we have our work cut out for us, but if we do what we're supposed to, we have a great chance at winning.”
Added Porter, "It's going to be a ball game. I think it's going to be a dog fight."
Nothing would make SLUH happier than finding a way to win its opener for the first time since 2016. One of SLUH's most indelible traditions is the “Running of the Bills” where the freshmen class paints itself blue, often head to toe, and parades through the stadium under the guidance of the upperclassmen before the game. SLUH loves to say “tradition never graduates” and the seniors don't want to without giving the freshmen something to remember them by.
“We have to do our best. This is Running of the Bills and we haven't won it in two years,” Weaver said. “It means a lot. We have to do it for the whole SLUH community.”