Austin Frazier hung up the phone and smiled.

The Althoff football coach was beyond excited when he found out Dierre Hill Jr., a junior running back and defensive back, would be joining his program.

Hill's roster addition over the summer added more power to an already strong team that reached the Class 2A quarterfinal round last season.

"Call it winning the lottery, call it luck, call it whatever," Frazier said. "I'm just glad he's found a place where he can be exactly the person that he wants to be."

The Crusaders have lifted their game up another level with the addition of Hill and a pair of other players who transferred into the Belleville school.

Althoff, which plays at 7 p.m. Friday at Centralia (0-2), is off to a 2-0 start for the first time since 2017. It knocked off Class 2A toughie Decatur St. Teresa 46-13 last Friday in a contest that turned heads throughout the state. St. Teresa beat Althoff 55-0 and 54-0 each of the previous two seasons.

Now the Crusaders' expectations are sky high — just like they used be.

Althoff won three state titles from 1980-1989 under legendary coach Glenn Schott, who reeled off 245 wins in an illustrious 37-year career.

The Crusaders finished second in the state in Class 2A in 2012 and second in 4A in 2015 under Ken Turner, whose teams reached at least the quarterfinal round seven successive seasons from 2011-2017.

Frazier, a 2004 Althoff grad, remembers those glory years. He helped his team to a 22-2 mark as a player over his junior and senior campaigns.

His father Barry was part of that dynasty as a player. Austin's brothers and stepfather also were players at Althoff.

Frazier, in his third year at the helm, bleeds the school colors of navy blue and gold.

"This is a great place, it's just so special," Frazier said.

Hill could be the piece that puts the team over the top.

The speedy 5-foot-11, 188-pounder came to Althoff after a pair of highly successful seasons at Vashon.

The Wolverines were 17-5 during his tenure as a starter. In that span, Hill established himself as a top-notch NCAA Division I prospect. He already has received offers from Notre Dame, Michigan, Illinois, Nebraska, Missouri and Arkansas among others.

Hill has 16 schools that have shown major interest with dozens more on the horizon. He is happy to have made the move across the river.

"I loved Vashon and I loved the people," Hill noted. "But this is what's best for me."

Hill also played basketball at Vashon and helped the team to the back-to-back state championships.

But his focus is now fully on football where his college opportunities lie.

"It wasn't hard to move in here," Hill said. "Everybody has treated me like family. It feels like I've known these people for a long while. I'm proud to say, I'm a Crusader now."

Hill has rushed for 215 yards and six scores over the first two games with an average of 8.6 yards per carry.

The Crusaders added two more key cogs to the roster.

Jason Dowell, a transfer from Cahokia High, anchors both sides of the line. The 6-4, 290-pound junior is drawing interest from Power Five Conference schools including Iowa and Illinois. Dowell had 63 tackles and four sacks for Cahokia last season.

Center Cam Golden, a 6-2, 317-pound man child, moved in from Granite City High. Four-year starter J'Vonta Mosby (6-1, 260) adds even more muscle to the hulking group.

"They're all strong, physical and nasty," Frazier said.

The biggest surprise of the season to date is freshman quarterback Jayden Ellington, who has thrown for 278 yards and two scores.

"Any time you have a freshman quarterback you worry about the big mistakes and turnovers," Frazier said. "His decision-making has been outstanding. He's seized that role and he's executing it at a rather high level."

Frazier has been around long enough to know a quick start does not make a season.

Yet he remains highly optimistic.

"It's great to be 2-0, but we're still leaving a lot on the table when it comes to execution and points," Frazier said. "There's a lot of things we can do better."

Althoff will either be one of the largest Class 1A teams in the state or one of the smallest 2A schools. That will be determined along with the playoff pairings at the end of the season.

No matter the class, the goal remains the same.

"I think we've all seen enough to know that this could be a championship team," Hill said.

