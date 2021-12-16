Alton football coach Dickerson resigns after seven seasons

Eric Dickerson, the Alton High football coach for the last seven seasons, resigned Wednesday.

Under Dickerson, the Redbirds were 17-46 with two appearances in the Class 7A playoffs – 2017 and 2018. The 2017 postseason berth was the program's first since 2006 under former coach Joe Hook.

"I just kind of took a step back and wanted to see what other challenges are out there for me – what else I can do. We'll see where this road takes me," said Dickerson, who was an assistant at Alton for seven years before becoming the head coach. "I'm not closing the door (on coaching again). I think I've still got some good years left in me. I love being around the kids. I love the game of football and love teaching it to the kids.

"Coaching is part of me, and I think it will always be."

Alton Athletics Director Chris Kusnerick said the position will be posted "as soon as possible," and the school intends to name a new coach in the spring.

Dickerson, in his first year as a strength and conditioning teacher at Alton High, replaced former coach Jeff Alderman as coach in 2015. Dickerson was a fourth-grade teacher in the Alton school district for 19 years before joining the staff at the high school this fall.