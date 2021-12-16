Alton football coach Dickerson resigns after seven seasons

Eric Dickerson, the Alton High football coach for the last seven seasons, resigned Wednesday.
Under Dickerson, the Redbirds were 17-46 with two appearances in the Class 7A playoffs – 2017 and 2018. The 2017 postseason berth was the program's first since 2006 under former coach Joe Hook.
"I just kind of took a step back and wanted to see what other challenges are out there for me – what else I can do. We'll see where this road takes me," said Dickerson, who was an assistant at Alton for seven years before becoming the head coach. "I'm not closing the door (on coaching again). I think I've still got some good years left in me. I love being around the kids. I love the game of football and love teaching it to the kids.
"Coaching is part of me, and I think it will always be."
Alton Athletics Director Chris Kusnerick said the position will be posted "as soon as possible," and the school intends to name a new coach in the spring.
Dickerson, in his first year as a strength and conditioning teacher at Alton High, replaced former coach Jeff Alderman as coach in 2015. Dickerson was a fourth-grade teacher in the Alton school district for 19 years before joining the staff at the high school this fall.
Dickerson's best team was in 2017. Led by running back Darrell Smith (1,324 yards, 15 touchdowns) and wideout Kevin Caldwell (32 catches, 582 yards, six TDs) the Redbirds were 6-5 overall and 4-3 in the Southwestern Conference.
Alton defeated host Lincoln Park 32-12 in the first round of the playoffs, but lost 42-13 to Lincoln-Way East in a second-round home game.
"Those kids were the leaders. They decided at a young age, their sophomore years, that they were going to win," Dickerson said. "They put in the time in the weightroom and were leaders there during the summer. That group was just a fun group to be around. They took it seriously, but they had fun at the same time. They made some amazing plays."
Alton was 1-8 this past season, its lone victory coming 6-3 over Belleville West.
"COVID hit us pretty hard, like it did a lot of schools," Dickerson said. "This year, our numbers were up. I think Alton is going to be just fine. They've got some resilient kids, some good kids. There's strong leadership coming up."