Amari Coleman always wanted to play football on Sunday afternoon.

"Everyone dreams about the NFL experience," Coleman said.

The Hazelwood West senior quarterback got that chance three days ago.

And he made the most of it.

Coleman ran for two touchdowns and threw for another to lead the Wildcats to a 48-7 win over Priory in a rare Sunday high school tilt in North St. Louis County.

The contest, originally slated for Friday afternoon, was postponed due to the severe heat. It was rescheduled for Saturday morning. Rain and stormy weather drenched the grass field temporarily, necessitating the move to a 1 p.m. start Sunday.

"It was different — but real fun," Coleman said.

Added Hazelwood West coach Rory Seals, "For us, it was just great to get out there and play."

And win.

The Wildcats snapped a 17-game losing streak with the nonleague victory. West's last triumph was a 28-21 win over Ritenour on Sept. 10, 2021.

"We feel like we've got something to prove," Coleman said. "Last year was not fun."

Especially for Coleman, who suffered an injury in a preseason jamboree and did not return until the seventh week of the season.

The elusive Coleman is hoping to step up this season and re-vitalize the program. He also hopes to earn a college scholarship.

Coleman, who rushed for 179 yards on 12 carries, wasn't the only standout Sunday.

Junior running back Taevion Robinson ran for three scores. Freshman wideout Jabarri Lofton hauled in a long scoring toss from Coleman. Seals said Lofton might just be the best young receiver in the state.

"He's a monster," Seals said.

The Wildcats were 0-10 last season and 2-8 in 2021.

"People are going to realize that we're better than we have been," Coleman said.

West, which last fashioned a winning campaign in 2019, opens Suburban Conference Yellow Pool play with a huge test Friday at Eureka.

Not Sunday.

"I'd like to thank our administration for letting us play on Sunday," Seals said of a day when high school games in any sport are rarely played. "It was fun for a change."

Two other season-opening games were played on unusual dates because of weather-related issues.

Riverview Gardens beat University City 34-12 on Sunday, while McCluer North won 26-0 at Soldan on Monday.

Pattonville-Ritenour called in third quarter

The Friday night contest between Ritenour and Pattonville was halted in third quarter after a fan indicated a gun shot was heard somewhere in the stadium.

The crowd rushed out of Pattonville's stadium in Maryland Heights in panic.

"Somebody might, or might not, have said 'gun' and one person started running and everybody just took off," Pattonville athletics director Jason Sellers said. "Police came to find out there was no evidence of a gun or gun fire."

Pattonville led 26-20 at the time.

"It was way too chaotic (to resume play)," Sellers said.

According to Missouri State High School Activities Association rules, the contest goes into the record books as a 26-20 win for the Pirates.

"Once the game has kicked off, then it's a game," MSHSAA communications director Jason West said. "If there is a score and the game is stopped for any reason, weather or anything like that, then that's the final score."

Initially, the teams hoped to resume the game sometime down the road.

The outcome carries more importance because both teams are in Class 6 District 3 and could face each other in the playoffs.

"I feel bad for the kids on both sides," Ritenour athletics director Drew Lohnes said. "They worked so hard all summer to participate in one of the best rivalries around — and it got cut short."

Big game for Taylor

Parkway Central junior running back Trevion Taylor came up huge in the Colts' 49-28 win at Parkway South on Saturday.

Taylor ran for 302 yards and scored five times, including a 58-yard TD gallop that put the game away with 4 minutes and 14 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

The 6-foot, 190-pounder averaged 10.8 yards per rush.

Taylor got the ball rolling with scoring dashes of 56 yards and 1 yard in the game's opening seven minutes.

He managed just 85 yards rushing last season.

St. Charles to play at Lindenwood

St. Charles High has moved Friday's home opener against Warrensburg to Harlen C. Hunter Stadium on the Lindenwood University campus.

Construction is still going on at the new press box at St. Charles High, necessitating the switch.

St. Charles' last regular-season game at Lindenwood was a 49-21 loss to Orchard Farm on Oct. 5, 2018.

The nonleague affair will begin at 7 p.m.