Anderson breaks loose to lead Festus past Sullivan

FESTUS — Austin Anderson has been waiting for his moment.
After battling injuries last season and facing an eight-man front in his first game, Anderson finally found some space to operate.
And he put on quite a show.
Anderson rushed for 205 yards on 16 carries and scored twice - including an electric 63-yard run to ice the game - as Festus scored 21 unanswered points in the third quarter to defeat Sullivan 42-13 on Friday at Festus.
“Last week (St. Genevieve) stacked the box and we had to take advantage of it, so we passed,” Anderson said. “This week (Sullivan) was more spread out so we ran off tackle, inside the guards and the linemen opened up some craters for me,”
One crater opened midway through the third quarter. Leading 28-13, Anderson started inside, cut back and raced into the secondary where he broke two more open-field tackles on the way to a 63-yard score that put the game out of reach.
“He’s a kid that with his instinct, his vision and his balance, is really a dynamic runner. He’s physical, he breaks tackles, and he did a great job of that today,” said first-year Festus coach A.J. Ofodile, who played tight end at the University of Missouri and professionally for the Baltimore Ravens.
A hard-hitting first half contained its share of dynamic offensive and defensive plays. On the first Festus possession, Sullivan defensive back Dillon Farrell stepped in front of a third-down pass in the flat and raced 60 yards down the sideline for a touchdown.
But Festus stormed right back and capped off a five-play, 65-yard drive when junior quarterback Cole Rickermann threaded a pass between defenders with a 17-yard scoring strike to Isaac Stucke, who took a punishing hit but held on to tie the score.
“I just had to shake it off. I made the wrong read (on the interception), but I was able to step up in the pocket, (Stucke) came right up through the middle and I was able to put it there for him,” said Rickermann, who hit on five-of-12 passes for 175 yards and three scores.
Festus dominated the first quarter in both time of possession and yardage, outgaining Sullivan 126-10, but the score was tied 7-7.
After a pitching wedge punt by Festus sophomore Nate Moore pinned Sullivan inside its own 1-yard line, the Tigers defense held, and the offense took over in great field position. Austin Anderson took an inside handoff and bounced it outside for a 24-yard touchdown on the first play to give the Tigers the lead.
But Sullivan (0-2) responded with its best drive of the game with outstanding blocking from the offensive line and the tough running of Alex Goly. Goly churned up all 78 yards on five carries, including a lightning-quick burst for 33 yards and then a powerful 28-yard touchdown where he broke several tackles and dragged defenders across the goal line to make the score 14-13.
Again Festus responded.
After intentional grounding and personal foul penalties pinned the Tigers into a third-and-35 situation, Rickemann hit senior Collin Doyel across the middle for 34 yards to set up a first down on the next play. Then Rickemann found senior Daylen Wagoner on a skinny post down the center of the field to put Festus ahead 21-13 at the half.
“We’ve been a pretty resilient group, and when things get rocky for us, we stick with it, keep plugging, and guys make great individual plays and execute as a group and we’re able to get our ship righted,” Ofodile said.
Festus (2-0) outgained Sullivan 285-104 in the first half, with 78 of Sullivan’s yards coming on one drive, but the Tigers were only clinging to a one-score cushion.
Anderson changed that in the third quarter, breaking off a 35-yard run to set up a Dalten Yates 5-yard touchdown run and then opened up a 35-13 lead with his 63-yard jaunt. Rickermann left no doubt to the outcome on the next possession, finding Kaian Roberts-Day on a 64-yard post pattern to the end zone.
After three quarters, Sullivan had accumulated 501 yards of total offense and the defense had totally put the clamps on the Eagles holding them to just 43 yards in the second half.
“We feel we’re good enough to not give up first downs and not give up touchdowns, and with our defensive line that can push the run back and get pressure on the quarterback, we can really give our offense good field position,” said defensive back Cayse Martin.
It is the first 2-0 start for Festus since the 2016, and with a stout defense and a potent offense, the Tigers seem poised to make some noise this season.
“I’m really excited of what we can be,” Ofodile said.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.