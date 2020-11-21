Andrew triggers fourth-quarter comeback, helps MICDS sail into state semifinal

HANNIBAL — Reagan Andrew stood on the sidelines muttering to himself.
The MICDS junior quarterback turned the ball over twice on the team's first three possessions in Saturday's Class 4 football state quarterfinal against Hannibal at Porter Stadium.
A livid Andrew gave himself a strong tough-lashing.
"I said to myself, ‘Look, there's a lot of football left. You've got to put this behind you,’ " he said.
Andrew listened to his own advice.
The 5-foot-10 sparkplug charged back to toss five touchdown passes — including two in the fourth quarter — to help the Rams to a 48-34 win.
MICDS (6-0) will host Union (7-4) at noon Nov. 28 in the semifinals for a trip to the Class 4 state championship game, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 4 at Jefferson City High.
The Rams will be making their second final four appearance in the last three seasons. And again, it took a rally in Marion County to get the job done.
Two years ago, MICDS scored two touchdowns in the final 45 seconds to beat Hannibal 34-21 on the way to a second-place finish.
This fourth-quarter comeback was equally impressive. The Rams scored 21 points in the final 11 minutes and 47 seconds to steal the contest.
Andrew triggered the about-face.
"He's got a short memory," MICDS senior tight end/defensive end Will Kacmarek said of Andrew.
Kacmarek and junior wideout P.J. Behan caught two touchdown passes each. Sophomore Steven Hall ran for two scores.
Senior Jalen Pace picked off a pair of passes to lead a defense that turned in two big stops down the stretch.
But it was Andrew's ability to overcome the slow start that enabled the Rams to rally from a 34-27 deficit.
"He's the kind of player that just keeps getting the job done," Behan said. "We never worry about him."
MICDS pulled away in the slugfest with a near-perfect fourth quarter on both sides of the ball.
Andrew hit Kacmarek on a 28-yard scoring toss on the second play of the final period to tie the score 34-34. The hulking Kacmarek caught a pass in the middle of the field and used his 6-foot-6, 240-pound frame to muscle his way into the end zone.
The Rams defense took over from there. Bobby Bryne picked off a pass to halt a Hannibal (8-3) drive.
Andrew, who finished 12 of 18 for 238 yards, then calmly led his offense on a nifty 10-play, 71-yard drive that ended with 31-yard scoring toss to Behan in the right corner of the end zone.
MICDS stopped Hannibal on downs with just under three minutes left. Hall pushed the lead to two scores with a tackle-breaking 24-yard burst up the middle.
Pace, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Orlando Pace, sealed the deal with his second interception of day.
"The defense, we made plays when we had to," Pace said.
MICDS fell behind 14-0 after Andrew's two fumbles.
But the offense got cranking with two second-period scores to climb to within 20-14 at the break. An Andrew-to-Behan 39-yard scoring strike with 1:47 left in the half highlighted the outburst.
"Once we got those turnovers behind us, we started doing some good things," MICDS coach Fred Bouchard said. "After we started moving the ball, it was two teams going toe to toe."
Hannibal never trailed until the fourth quarter. The hosts simply ran out of steam down the stretch.
"Both teams made plays all afternoon," Hannibal interim coach Jason Noland said. "They just made a few more than we did."
The Rams got a late start to the season due to COVID-19 restrictions. They opened the campaign with a 49-24 win over Lutheran South on Oct. 9 and have been unstoppable ever since.
"We feel like we're on target for where we want to be," Andrew said. "We have the mentality that we don't want to take our pads off, we don't want to turn everything in."
MICDS lost to Ladue in the 2018 title game, a memory that still bothers Andrew, who started in that game.
"That's a bad feeling," Andrew said. "Falling short isn't fun. We don't want to do that again."
