Andrew triggers fourth-quarter comeback, helps MICDS sail into state semifinal

MICDS stopped Hannibal on downs with just under three minutes left. Hall pushed the lead to two scores with a tackle-breaking 24-yard burst up the middle.

Pace, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Orlando Pace, sealed the deal with his second interception of day.

"The defense, we made plays when we had to," Pace said.

MICDS fell behind 14-0 after Andrew's two fumbles.

But the offense got cranking with two second-period scores to climb to within 20-14 at the break. An Andrew-to-Behan 39-yard scoring strike with 1:47 left in the half highlighted the outburst.

"Once we got those turnovers behind us, we started doing some good things," MICDS coach Fred Bouchard said. "After we started moving the ball, it was two teams going toe to toe."

Hannibal never trailed until the fourth quarter. The hosts simply ran out of steam down the stretch.

"Both teams made plays all afternoon," Hannibal interim coach Jason Noland said. "They just made a few more than we did."

The Rams got a late start to the season due to COVID-19 restrictions. They opened the campaign with a 49-24 win over Lutheran South on Oct. 9 and have been unstoppable ever since.