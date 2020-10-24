Andrew triggers high-octane running attack as MICDS downs rival John Burroughs

LADUE — MICDS quarterback Reagan Andrew threw four touchdowns passes last week.
This week, Andrew used his legs.
The talented junior scored four rushing touchdowns to spark the Rams to a 42-6 victory over rival John Burroughs on Saturday in a Metro League contest.
Andrew scored on runs of 1, 3, 1 and 4 yards.
"Running-wise, this is my best game," Andrew said. "It's always good, but three of my four weren't very long. I just followed my line. They are big guys and it's hard to stop us down there."
The Rams (3-0) finished 2-0 in league play. The Bombers fell to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in conference play.
A strong ground game combined with a stout defense lifted the Rams to their fifth consecutive win over the Bombers. The game marked the 95th consecutive year the rivals have faced each other. The streak dates to 1925.
MICDS gained 322 yards on the ground. Sophomore Steve Hall led the way with 127 yards on nine carries and scored on a 13-yard run. Senior Shawn Putman added 106 yards on 12 rushes and scored a touchdown on a 27-yard run.
"I thought we looked really good in our running game," said coach Fred Bouchard, who is in his first year with the Rams. "We threw it up to keep them off guard."
The 5-foot-10 Reagan, a three-year starter, finished with 69 yards running on 10 attempts. He also threw for 95 yards on eight-of-nine passing.
"He's not a really tall player," Bouchard said. "He's got a great command of our offense. When we have to throw it or want to throw it, I know we got a guy back there who can deliver like crazy. It's always a good day when your quarterback scores four touchdowns."
John Burroughs coach John Merritt was upset with the officiating crew. His Bombers were called for four holding penalties in the first half that nullified four first downs. Two other penalties prevented first downs as well.
Merritt made his ire known after the game.
"What I wasn't expecting in this game was to have six first downs in a row called back by penalties," Merritt said. "I thought the officials did an atrocious job. Not to take anything away from MICDS. I thought they played well. But I've never said anything like this before, but that officiating crew was horrible."
The Bombers had just 47 yards rushing in the first half and 87 total. Quarterback Duncan Cloniger threw for 113 yards in the first half and ended with 167 yards on 17-of-23 passing with one interception.
Bouchard praised the play of the Rams' defense.
"I feel really good about how we executed on our defense," Bouchard said. "We gave up 40 points a week ago so we really needed to do some good stuff there. Our defensive staff had that side humming. That's a high-powered offense over there. They have put a lot of points on some folks. They're real good."
MICDS scored with 5 minutes, 19 seconds left in the first quarter when Hall scooted in from 27 yards out. It was an end around and he danced along the sidelines to stay in bounds and score. Left-footed junior kicker Landon Gelven added the first of six extra points. Gelven just missed a 39-yard field goal in the fourth quarter when the ball bounced off the right upright.
John Burroughs came back with a touchdown when Chris Pittman scored on a 4-yard run at the 1:58 mark. The extra point was blocked.
After that, it was all MICDS.
Andrew ran in from the 1 at 10:08 of the second quarter. MICDS added two more touchdowns for a 28-6 lead at halftime. Andrew scored on a 3-yard run with 5:35 left the half.
"He was calling his own number today," Bouchard said, chuckling. "He'd say, 'I think we can run, let's go,' and I'd say all right."
An interception set up the final TD in half. Senior linebacker Grant Purdy nabbed a ball that hit off the helmet of Adisa Roberts. Six plays later, Hall went up the middle and cut to his right to score untouched from the 13-yard line.
"I see the ball in the air and went and got it," Purdy said. "The ball went off his helmet. We work on tip drills in practice so it was good to put it to use. It was good that we turned it into a touchdown. It was a good day for the team and this defense. You got to stop them. If they don't score many points, they won't win."
In the third quarter, Andrew scored the final two touchdowns on runs of 1 and 4 yards.
"It's always a good day when you beat Burroughs," Andrew said.
Senior Crawford Bundy had a good day returning kickoffs and punts. He also caught a 48-yard pass and another for 13 yards.
"I think we stole a lot of yardage today with our special teams," Bouchard said. "Crawford is awesome in making people miss on kickoff and punt returns."
Bouchard had heard about the intensity of the game between rivals. Now, he knows first hand.
"As a coach in his first Burroughs-MICDS game, I couldn't be more pleased with what our guys put together," Bouchard said. "This is a big game. They had heard from some of their alumni friends. We held a bonfire that our guys were able to experience. We just couldn't have the thousands that would have been there because of COVID-19."
John Burroughs vs. MICDS football
