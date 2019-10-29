Team up with us for 99¢
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/29/2019 
Large SchoolsLast Week
1. East St. Louis (9-0)1
2. De Smet (9-0)2
3. CBC (7-2)3
4. Edwardsville (7-2)5
5. Fort Zumwalt North (9-0)6
6. Ladue (8-1)4
7. Francis Howell (8-1)8
8. Chaminade (6-3)7
9. Eureka (8-1)9
10. Marquette (8-1)10
On the bubble: Kirkwood (5-3), Fort Zumwalt West (7-2), Summit (8-1), SLUH (5-4), Hazelwood West (8-1), Lafayette (7-2), Fox (7-2), McCluer North (6-3), McCluer (7-2), Liberty (Wentzville) (6-3)
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/29/2019 
Small SchoolsLast Week
1. Lutheran North (8-0)1
2. Columbia (9-0)2
3. Trinity (5-3)3
4. Cahokia (7-2)5
5. Mater Dei (8-1)6
6. St. Charles West (7-2)4
7. Highland (6-3)7
8. St. Clair (9-0)8
9. Civic Memorial (7-2)9
10. Lutheran St. Charles (7-2)10
On the bubble: Borgia (7-2), St. Mary's (7-2), St. Dominic (6-3), Priory (7-2), MICDS (6-3), Affton (8-1), Roosevelt (8-1), Lift For Life (8-1), Duchesne (8-2), St. Pius X (7-2)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked