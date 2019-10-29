|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/29/2019
|Large Schools
|Last Week
|1. East St. Louis (9-0)
|1
|2. De Smet (9-0)
|2
|3. CBC (7-2)
|3
|4. Edwardsville (7-2)
|5
|5. Fort Zumwalt North (9-0)
|6
|6. Ladue (8-1)
|4
|7. Francis Howell (8-1)
|8
|8. Chaminade (6-3)
|7
|9. Eureka (8-1)
|9
|10. Marquette (8-1)
|10
|On the bubble: Kirkwood (5-3), Fort Zumwalt West (7-2), Summit (8-1), SLUH (5-4), Hazelwood West (8-1), Lafayette (7-2), Fox (7-2), McCluer North (6-3), McCluer (7-2), Liberty (Wentzville) (6-3)
|Small Schools
|Last Week
|1. Lutheran North (8-0)
|1
|2. Columbia (9-0)
|2
|3. Trinity (5-3)
|3
|4. Cahokia (7-2)
|5
|5. Mater Dei (8-1)
|6
|6. St. Charles West (7-2)
|4
|7. Highland (6-3)
|7
|8. St. Clair (9-0)
|8
|9. Civic Memorial (7-2)
|9
|10. Lutheran St. Charles (7-2)
|10
|On the bubble: Borgia (7-2), St. Mary's (7-2), St. Dominic (6-3), Priory (7-2), MICDS (6-3), Affton (8-1), Roosevelt (8-1), Lift For Life (8-1), Duchesne (8-2), St. Pius X (7-2)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked