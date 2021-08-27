 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area football rankings, preseason
0 comments

Area football rankings, preseason

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 8/27/2021 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. East St. Louis (0-0)NR
2. De Smet (0-0)NR
3. CBC (0-0)NR
4. Edwardsville (0-0)NR
5. Fort Zumwalt North (0-0)NR
6. Francis Howell (0-0)NR
7. Holt (0-0)NR
8. McCluer (0-0)NR
9. O'Fallon (0-0)NR
10. Chaminade (0-0)NR
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 8/27/2021 
Small schoolsLast Week
1. St. Mary's (0-0)NR
2. MICDS (0-0)NR
3. Lutheran North (0-0)NR
4. Cardinal Ritter (0-0)NR
5. Duchesne (0-0)NR
6. Lutheran St. Charles (0-0)NR
7. Highland (0-0)NR
8. St. Dominic (0-0-1)NR
9. Festus (0-0)NR
10. Lift For Life (0-0)NR

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News