Area football rankings, preseason

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 8/27/2021
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. East St. Louis (0-0)
|NR
|2. De Smet (0-0)
|NR
|3. CBC (0-0)
|NR
|4. Edwardsville (0-0)
|NR
|5. Fort Zumwalt North (0-0)
|NR
|6. Francis Howell (0-0)
|NR
|7. Holt (0-0)
|NR
|8. McCluer (0-0)
|NR
|9. O'Fallon (0-0)
|NR
|10. Chaminade (0-0)
|NR
|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 8/27/2021
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. St. Mary's (0-0)
|NR
|2. MICDS (0-0)
|NR
|3. Lutheran North (0-0)
|NR
|4. Cardinal Ritter (0-0)
|NR
|5. Duchesne (0-0)
|NR
|6. Lutheran St. Charles (0-0)
|NR
|7. Highland (0-0)
|NR
|8. St. Dominic (0-0-1)
|NR
|9. Festus (0-0)
|NR
|10. Lift For Life (0-0)
|NR
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked