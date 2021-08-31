Area football rankings, Week 1

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 8/31/2021
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. East St. Louis (1-0)
|1
|2. De Smet (1-0)
|2
|3. CBC (0-1)
|3
|5. Francis Howell (1-0)
|6
|6. Fort Zumwalt North (0-1)
|5
|7. Holt (1-0)
|7
|8. Edwardsville (0-1)
|4
|8. McCluer (1-0)
|NR
|9. O'Fallon (1-0)
|9
|10. Chaminade (1-0)
|10
|On the bubble: Hazelwood Central (1-0), Ladue (1-0), Kirkwood (1-0), Mascoutah (1-0), SLUH (0-1)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. St. Mary's (1-0)
|1
|2. MICDS (1-0)
|2
|3. Lutheran North (0-1)
|3
|4. Cardinal Ritter (1-0)
|4
|5. Duchesne (1-0)
|5
|6. Lutheran St. Charles (0-1)
|6
|7. St. Dominic (1-0)
|8
|8. Highland (0-1)
|7
|9. Jefferson (1-0)
|NR
|10. Lift For Life (0-1)
|10
|On the bubble: Mater Dei (1-0), Breese Central (1-0), Festus (0-1), Cahokia (0-1), John Burroughs (1-0)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked