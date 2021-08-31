 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area football rankings, Week 1
0 comments

Area football rankings, Week 1

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 8/31/2021 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. East St. Louis (1-0)1
2. De Smet (1-0)2
3. CBC (0-1)3
5. Francis Howell (1-0)6
6. Fort Zumwalt North (0-1)5
7. Holt (1-0)7
8. Edwardsville (0-1)4
8. McCluer (1-0)NR
9. O'Fallon (1-0)9
10. Chaminade (1-0)10
On the bubble: Hazelwood Central (1-0), Ladue (1-0), Kirkwood (1-0), Mascoutah (1-0), SLUH (0-1)
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 8/31/2021 
Small schoolsLast Week
1. St. Mary's (1-0)1
2. MICDS (1-0)2
3. Lutheran North (0-1)3
4. Cardinal Ritter (1-0)4
5. Duchesne (1-0)5
6. Lutheran St. Charles (0-1)6
7. St. Dominic (1-0)8
8. Highland (0-1)7
9. Jefferson (1-0)NR
10. Lift For Life (0-1)10
On the bubble: Mater Dei (1-0), Breese Central (1-0), Festus (0-1), Cahokia (0-1), John Burroughs (1-0)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News