Area football rankings, Week 2
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/7/2021 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. East St. Louis (2-0)1
2. De Smet (1-1)2
3. CBC (1-1)3
4. Francis Howell (2-0)4
5. Holt (2-0)6
6. Fort Zumwalt North (0-2)5
7. Edwardsville (1-1)8
8. Hazelwood Central (2-0)NR
9. Ladue (2-0)NR
10. O'Fallon (1-1)9
On the bubble: Kirkwood (2-0), Mascoutah (2-0), McCluer (1-1), SLUH (0-1), Chaminade (1-1)
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/7/2021 
Small schoolsLast Week
1. St. Mary's (1-0)1
2. MICDS (2-0)2
3. Lutheran North (1-1)3
4. Cardinal Ritter (1-1)4
5. Duchesne (2-0)5
6. Lutheran St. Charles (1-1)6
7. St. Dominic (2-0)7
8. Jefferson (2-0)9
9. Mater Dei (2-0)NR
10. Lift For Life (0-2)10
On the bubble: Festus (1-1), Highland (0-2), John Burroughs (2-0), Parkway North (2-0), Soldan (2-0)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
