Area football rankings, Week 2

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/7/2021
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. East St. Louis (2-0)
|1
|2. De Smet (1-1)
|2
|3. CBC (1-1)
|3
|4. Francis Howell (2-0)
|4
|5. Holt (2-0)
|6
|6. Fort Zumwalt North (0-2)
|5
|7. Edwardsville (1-1)
|8
|8. Hazelwood Central (2-0)
|NR
|9. Ladue (2-0)
|NR
|10. O'Fallon (1-1)
|9
|On the bubble: Kirkwood (2-0), Mascoutah (2-0), McCluer (1-1), SLUH (0-1), Chaminade (1-1)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. St. Mary's (1-0)
|1
|2. MICDS (2-0)
|2
|3. Lutheran North (1-1)
|3
|4. Cardinal Ritter (1-1)
|4
|5. Duchesne (2-0)
|5
|6. Lutheran St. Charles (1-1)
|6
|7. St. Dominic (2-0)
|7
|8. Jefferson (2-0)
|9
|9. Mater Dei (2-0)
|NR
|10. Lift For Life (0-2)
|10
|On the bubble: Festus (1-1), Highland (0-2), John Burroughs (2-0), Parkway North (2-0), Soldan (2-0)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked