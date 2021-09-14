Area football rankings, Week 3

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/14/2021
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. East St. Louis (2-1)
|1
|2. CBC (2-1)
|3
|3. De Smet (1-2)
|2
|4. Francis Howell (3-0)
|4
|5. Holt (3-0)
|5
|6. Hazelwood Central (3-0)
|8
|7. Edwardsville (2-1)
|7
|8. Ladue (3-0)
|9
|9. Kirkwood (3-0)
|NR
|10. O'Fallon (2-1)
|10
|On the bubble: McCluer (2-1), Mascoutah (3-0), SLUH (1-1), Timberland (3-0), Summit (3-0)
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/14/2021
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. St. Mary's (1-1)
|1
|2. MICDS (3-0)
|2
|3. Lutheran North (1-2)
|3
|4. Cardinal Ritter (2-1)
|4
|5. Lutheran St. Charles (2-1)
|6
|6. St. Dominic (3-0)
|7
|7. Jefferson (3-0)
|8
|8. Mater Dei (3-0)
|9
|9. Duchesne (2-1)
|5
|10. Lift For Life (1-2)
|10
|On the bubble: Union (3-0), Festus (2-1), Vashon (3-0), Parkway North (2-1), John Burroughs (2-1)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
