Area football rankings, Week 3
Area football rankings, Week 3

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/14/2021 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. East St. Louis (2-1)1
2. CBC (2-1)3
3. De Smet (1-2)2
4. Francis Howell (3-0)4
5. Holt (3-0)5
6. Hazelwood Central (3-0)8
7. Edwardsville (2-1)7
8. Ladue (3-0)9
9. Kirkwood (3-0)NR
10. O'Fallon (2-1)10
On the bubble: McCluer (2-1), Mascoutah (3-0), SLUH (1-1), Timberland (3-0), Summit (3-0)
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/14/2021 
Small schoolsLast Week
1. St. Mary's (1-1)1
2. MICDS (3-0)2
3. Lutheran North (1-2)3
4. Cardinal Ritter (2-1)4
5. Lutheran St. Charles (2-1)6
6. St. Dominic (3-0)7
7. Jefferson (3-0)8
8. Mater Dei (3-0)9
9. Duchesne (2-1)5
10. Lift For Life (1-2)10
On the bubble: Union (3-0), Festus (2-1), Vashon (3-0), Parkway North (2-1), John Burroughs (2-1)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
