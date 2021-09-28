 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area football rankings, Week 5
0 comments

Area football rankings, Week 5

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/28/2021 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. East St. Louis (4-1)1
2. CBC (4-1)2
3. De Smet (3-2)3
4. Francis Howell (5-0)4
5. Holt (5-0)5
6. Hazelwood Central (5-0)6
7. Summit (5-0)NR
8. O'Fallon (3-2)8
9. Edwardsville (3-2)9
10. Ladue (4-1)10
On the bubble: Kirkwood (4-1), McCluer (4-1), Mascoutah (5-0), Timberland (4-1), Eureka (4-1)
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/28/2021 
Small schoolsLast Week
1. St. Mary's (3-1)1
2. MICDS (5-0)2
3. Lutheran North (3-2)3
4. Cardinal Ritter (3-2)5
5. Mater Dei (5-0)6
6. Lutheran St. Charles (3-2)4
7. St. Dominic (3-2)7
8. Jefferson (4-1)8
9. Duchesne (3-2)9
10. Lift For Life (3-2)10
On the bubble: Union (5-0), Vashon (5-0), Hillsboro (4-1), St. Pius X (4-1), Civic Memorial (4-1)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Cardinals’ Tommy Edman could finish with lowest OPS of NL doubles leader since 1916

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News