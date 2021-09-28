Area football rankings, Week 5

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/28/2021
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. East St. Louis (4-1)
|1
|2. CBC (4-1)
|2
|3. De Smet (3-2)
|3
|4. Francis Howell (5-0)
|4
|5. Holt (5-0)
|5
|6. Hazelwood Central (5-0)
|6
|7. Summit (5-0)
|NR
|8. O'Fallon (3-2)
|8
|9. Edwardsville (3-2)
|9
|10. Ladue (4-1)
|10
|On the bubble: Kirkwood (4-1), McCluer (4-1), Mascoutah (5-0), Timberland (4-1), Eureka (4-1)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. St. Mary's (3-1)
|1
|2. MICDS (5-0)
|2
|3. Lutheran North (3-2)
|3
|4. Cardinal Ritter (3-2)
|5
|5. Mater Dei (5-0)
|6
|6. Lutheran St. Charles (3-2)
|4
|7. St. Dominic (3-2)
|7
|8. Jefferson (4-1)
|8
|9. Duchesne (3-2)
|9
|10. Lift For Life (3-2)
|10
|On the bubble: Union (5-0), Vashon (5-0), Hillsboro (4-1), St. Pius X (4-1), Civic Memorial (4-1)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
