Area football rankings, Week 6

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/5/2021
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. East St. Louis (5-1)
|1
|2. CBC (5-1)
|2
|3. De Smet (4-2)
|3
|4. Holt (6-0)
|5
|5. Hazelwood Central (6-0)
|6
|6. Francis Howell (5-1)
|4
|7. Summit (6-0)
|7
|8. O'Fallon (4-2)
|8
|9. Edwardsville (4-2)
|9
|10. Ladue (5-1)
|10
|On the bubble: Kirkwood (4-1), McCluer (5-1), Mascoutah (6-0), Eureka (5-1), Troy Buchanan (5-1)
|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/5/2021
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. St. Mary's (4-1)
|1
|2. MICDS (6-0)
|2
|3. Mater Dei (6-0)
|5
|4. Cardinal Ritter (3-3)
|4
|5. Lutheran North (3-3)
|3
|6. Lutheran St. Charles (4-2)
|6
|7. Duchesne (4-2)
|9
|8. Union (6-0)
|NR
|9. St. Dominic (3-3)
|7
|10. Lift For Life (3-3)
|10
|On the bubble: Vashon (6-0), Hillsboro (5-1), Breese Central (5-1), St. Pius X (5-1), Parkway North (4-2)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked