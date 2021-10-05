 Skip to main content
Area football rankings, Week 6
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/5/2021 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. East St. Louis (5-1)1
2. CBC (5-1)2
3. De Smet (4-2)3
4. Holt (6-0)5
5. Hazelwood Central (6-0)6
6. Francis Howell (5-1)4
7. Summit (6-0)7
8. O'Fallon (4-2)8
9. Edwardsville (4-2)9
10. Ladue (5-1)10
On the bubble: Kirkwood (4-1), McCluer (5-1), Mascoutah (6-0), Eureka (5-1), Troy Buchanan (5-1)
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/5/2021 
Small schoolsLast Week
1. St. Mary's (4-1)1
2. MICDS (6-0)2
3. Mater Dei (6-0)5
4. Cardinal Ritter (3-3)4
5. Lutheran North (3-3)3
6. Lutheran St. Charles (4-2)6
7. Duchesne (4-2)9
8. Union (6-0)NR
9. St. Dominic (3-3)7
10. Lift For Life (3-3)10
On the bubble: Vashon (6-0), Hillsboro (5-1), Breese Central (5-1), St. Pius X (5-1), Parkway North (4-2)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
