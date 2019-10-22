Team up with us for 99¢
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/22/2019 
Large SchoolsLast Week
1. East St. Louis (8-0)1
2. De Smet (8-0)2
3. CBC (6-2)3
4. Ladue (8-0)4
5. Edwardsville (6-2)5
6. Fort Zumwalt North (8-0)6
7. Chaminade (6-2)7
8. Francis Howell (7-1)8
9. Eureka (7-1)10
10. Marquette (7-1)9
On the bubble: Fort Zumwalt West (6-2), Kirkwood (4-3), Summit (7-1), SLUH (4-4), Lafayette (7-1), Hazelwood West (7-1), McCluer North (6-2), Fox (6-2-1), McCluer (6-2), Holt (6-2)
Small SchoolsLast Week
1. Lutheran North (7-0)2
2. Columbia (8-0)4
3. Trinity (5-3)3
4. St. Charles West (7-1)5
5. Cahokia (6-2)6
6. Mater Dei (7-1)7
7. Highland (5-3)10
8. St. Clair (8-0)NR
9. Civic Memorial (6-2)NR
10. Lutheran St. Charles (6-2)8
On the bubble: Borgia (6-2), St. Mary's (6-2), Priory (7-1), St. Dominic (5-3), MICDS (5-3), Affton (7-1), Roosevelt (7-1), Lift For Life (7-1), Duchesne (6-2), St. Pius X (7-1)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked