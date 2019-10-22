|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/22/2019
|Large Schools
|Last Week
|1. East St. Louis (8-0)
|1
|2. De Smet (8-0)
|2
|3. CBC (6-2)
|3
|4. Ladue (8-0)
|4
|5. Edwardsville (6-2)
|5
|6. Fort Zumwalt North (8-0)
|6
|7. Chaminade (6-2)
|7
|8. Francis Howell (7-1)
|8
|9. Eureka (7-1)
|10
|10. Marquette (7-1)
|9
|On the bubble: Fort Zumwalt West (6-2), Kirkwood (4-3), Summit (7-1), SLUH (4-4), Lafayette (7-1), Hazelwood West (7-1), McCluer North (6-2), Fox (6-2-1), McCluer (6-2), Holt (6-2)
|Small Schools
|Last Week
|1. Lutheran North (7-0)
|2
|2. Columbia (8-0)
|4
|3. Trinity (5-3)
|3
|4. St. Charles West (7-1)
|5
|5. Cahokia (6-2)
|6
|6. Mater Dei (7-1)
|7
|7. Highland (5-3)
|10
|8. St. Clair (8-0)
|NR
|9. Civic Memorial (6-2)
|NR
|10. Lutheran St. Charles (6-2)
|8
|On the bubble: Borgia (6-2), St. Mary's (6-2), Priory (7-1), St. Dominic (5-3), MICDS (5-3), Affton (7-1), Roosevelt (7-1), Lift For Life (7-1), Duchesne (6-2), St. Pius X (7-1)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked