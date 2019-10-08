Red October special: Subscribe now
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/8/2019 
Large SchoolsLast Week
1. East St. Louis (6-0)1
2. De Smet (6-0)2
3. CBC (5-1)3
4. Ladue (6-0)4
5. Edwardsville (4-2)5
6. Fort Zumwalt North (6-0)6
7. Chaminade (4-2)7
8. Francis Howell (5-1)8
9. Marquette (6-0)9
10. Eureka (5-1)10
On the bubble: Kirkwood (4-2), Triad (6-0), Fort Zumwalt West (4-2), Summit (5-1), McCluer North (5-1), SLUH (3-3), Hazelwood West (5-1), Lafayette (5-1), Holt (6-0), Fox (4-2)
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/8/2019 
Small SchoolsLast Week
1. Cardinal Ritter (6-0)1
2. Lutheran North (4-1)2
3. Trinity (4-2)3
4. Columbia (6-0)4
5. St. Charles West (6-0)5
6. Cahokia (4-2)6
7. Mater Dei (5-1)9
8. Lutheran St. Charles (5-1)7
9. MICDS (4-2)8
10. Borgia (4-2)NR
On the bubble: St. Mary's (3-3), Highland (3-3), Priory (5-1), Civic Memorial (4-2), John Burroughs (4-2), O'Fallon Christian (4-2), Roosevelt (5-1), Lift For Life (5-1), Affton (5-1), Breese Central (3-3)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked