|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/8/2019
|Large Schools
|Last Week
|1. East St. Louis (6-0)
|1
|2. De Smet (6-0)
|2
|3. CBC (5-1)
|3
|4. Ladue (6-0)
|4
|5. Edwardsville (4-2)
|5
|6. Fort Zumwalt North (6-0)
|6
|7. Chaminade (4-2)
|7
|8. Francis Howell (5-1)
|8
|9. Marquette (6-0)
|9
|10. Eureka (5-1)
|10
|On the bubble: Kirkwood (4-2), Triad (6-0), Fort Zumwalt West (4-2), Summit (5-1), McCluer North (5-1), SLUH (3-3), Hazelwood West (5-1), Lafayette (5-1), Holt (6-0), Fox (4-2)
|Small Schools
|Last Week
|1. Cardinal Ritter (6-0)
|1
|2. Lutheran North (4-1)
|2
|3. Trinity (4-2)
|3
|4. Columbia (6-0)
|4
|5. St. Charles West (6-0)
|5
|6. Cahokia (4-2)
|6
|7. Mater Dei (5-1)
|9
|8. Lutheran St. Charles (5-1)
|7
|9. MICDS (4-2)
|8
|10. Borgia (4-2)
|NR
|On the bubble: St. Mary's (3-3), Highland (3-3), Priory (5-1), Civic Memorial (4-2), John Burroughs (4-2), O'Fallon Christian (4-2), Roosevelt (5-1), Lift For Life (5-1), Affton (5-1), Breese Central (3-3)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked