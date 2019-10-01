Subscribe now!
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/1/2019 
Large SchoolsLast Week
1. East St. Louis (5-0)1
2. De Smet (5-0)2
3. CBC (4-1)3
4. Ladue (5-0)4
5. Edwardsville (4-1)5
6. Fort Zumwalt North (5-0)6
7. Chaminade (4-1)7
8. Francis Howell (4-1)8
9. Marquette (5-0)9
10. Eureka (4-1)10
On the bubble: Fort Zumwalt West (4-1), Kirkwood (3-2), Summit (4-1), Triad (5-0), McCluer North (4-1), SLUH (2-3), Hazelwood West (4-1), Lafayette (4-1), Fox (4-1), Holt (5-0)
Small SchoolsLast Week
1. Cardinal Ritter (5-0)1
2. Lutheran North (3-1)2
3. Trinity (3-2)3
4. Columbia (5-0)4
5. St. Charles West (5-0)5
6. Cahokia (3-2)7
7. Lutheran St. Charles (5-0)8
8. MICDS (4-1)9
9. Mater Dei (4-1)NR
10. St. Mary's (3-2)10
On the bubble: Borgia (3-2), Civic Memorial (4-1), John Burroughs (4-1), Priory (4-1), O'Fallon Christian (3-2), Roosevelt (4-1), Gateway STEM (4-1), Lift For Life (4-1), St. Dominic (2-3), Affton (4-1)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked