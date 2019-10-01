|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/1/2019
|Large Schools
|Last Week
|1. East St. Louis (5-0)
|1
|2. De Smet (5-0)
|2
|3. CBC (4-1)
|3
|4. Ladue (5-0)
|4
|5. Edwardsville (4-1)
|5
|6. Fort Zumwalt North (5-0)
|6
|7. Chaminade (4-1)
|7
|8. Francis Howell (4-1)
|8
|9. Marquette (5-0)
|9
|10. Eureka (4-1)
|10
|On the bubble: Fort Zumwalt West (4-1), Kirkwood (3-2), Summit (4-1), Triad (5-0), McCluer North (4-1), SLUH (2-3), Hazelwood West (4-1), Lafayette (4-1), Fox (4-1), Holt (5-0)
|Small Schools
|Last Week
|1. Cardinal Ritter (5-0)
|1
|2. Lutheran North (3-1)
|2
|3. Trinity (3-2)
|3
|4. Columbia (5-0)
|4
|5. St. Charles West (5-0)
|5
|6. Cahokia (3-2)
|7
|7. Lutheran St. Charles (5-0)
|8
|8. MICDS (4-1)
|9
|9. Mater Dei (4-1)
|NR
|10. St. Mary's (3-2)
|10
|On the bubble: Borgia (3-2), Civic Memorial (4-1), John Burroughs (4-1), Priory (4-1), O'Fallon Christian (3-2), Roosevelt (4-1), Gateway STEM (4-1), Lift For Life (4-1), St. Dominic (2-3), Affton (4-1)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked