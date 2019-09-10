Subscribe for 99¢
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/10/2019 
Large SchoolsLast Week
1. East St. Louis (2-0)1
2. CBC (2-0)2
3. De Smet (2-0)3
4. Ladue (2-0)4
5. Edwardsville (1-1)5
6. Fort Zumwalt North (2-0)6
7. Chaminade (2-0)9
8. Francis Howell (1-1)10
9. Kirkwood (1-1)7
10. Eureka (1-1)8
On the bubble: Fort Zumwalt West (1-1), Summit (2-0), Marquette (2-0), SLUH (1-1), Belleville West (1-1), Triad (2-0), McCluer (2-0), Hazelwood West (1-1), Hazelwood Central (1-1), Fox (2-0)
Small SchoolsLast Week
1. Cardinal Ritter (2-0)2
2. Lutheran North (1-1)1
3. Trinity (0-2)3
4. Columbia (2-0)5
5. St. Charles West (2-0)6
6. Cahokia (1-1)4
7. MICDS (2-0)8
8. Highland (1-1)10
9. St. Mary's (1-1)9
10. Borgia (1-1)7
On the bubble: John Burroughs (2-0), Civic Memorial (2-0), Lutheran St. Charles (2-0), O'Fallon Christian (2-0), Affton (2-0), Waterloo (1-1), Wood River (1-1), Festus (1-1), Priory (2-0), Freeburg (2-0)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked

