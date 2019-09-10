|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/10/2019
|Large Schools
|Last Week
|1. East St. Louis (2-0)
|1
|2. CBC (2-0)
|2
|3. De Smet (2-0)
|3
|4. Ladue (2-0)
|4
|5. Edwardsville (1-1)
|5
|6. Fort Zumwalt North (2-0)
|6
|7. Chaminade (2-0)
|9
|8. Francis Howell (1-1)
|10
|9. Kirkwood (1-1)
|7
|10. Eureka (1-1)
|8
|On the bubble: Fort Zumwalt West (1-1), Summit (2-0), Marquette (2-0), SLUH (1-1), Belleville West (1-1), Triad (2-0), McCluer (2-0), Hazelwood West (1-1), Hazelwood Central (1-1), Fox (2-0)
|Small Schools
|Last Week
|1. Cardinal Ritter (2-0)
|2
|2. Lutheran North (1-1)
|1
|3. Trinity (0-2)
|3
|4. Columbia (2-0)
|5
|5. St. Charles West (2-0)
|6
|6. Cahokia (1-1)
|4
|7. MICDS (2-0)
|8
|8. Highland (1-1)
|10
|9. St. Mary's (1-1)
|9
|10. Borgia (1-1)
|7
|On the bubble: John Burroughs (2-0), Civic Memorial (2-0), Lutheran St. Charles (2-0), O'Fallon Christian (2-0), Affton (2-0), Waterloo (1-1), Wood River (1-1), Festus (1-1), Priory (2-0), Freeburg (2-0)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked