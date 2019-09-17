|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/17/2019
|Large Schools
|Last Week
|1. East St. Louis (3-0)
|1
|2. CBC (3-0)
|2
|3. De Smet (3-0)
|3
|4. Ladue (3-0)
|4
|5. Edwardsville (2-1)
|5
|6. Fort Zumwalt North (3-0)
|6
|7. Chaminade (2-1)
|7
|8. Francis Howell (2-1)
|8
|9. Marquette (3-0)
|NR
|10. Eureka (2-1)
|10
|On the bubble: Fort Zumwalt West (2-1), Kirkwood (1-2), Summit (3-0), SLUH (1-2), Triad (3-0), Belleville West (1-2), Hazelwood West (2-1), McCluer North (2-1), Fox (2-1), Holt (3-0)
|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/17/2019
|Small Schools
|Last Week
|1. Cardinal Ritter (3-0)
|1
|2. Lutheran North (1-1)
|2
|3. Trinity (1-2)
|3
|4. Columbia (3-0)
|4
|5. St. Charles West (3-0)
|5
|6. Cahokia (2-1)
|6
|7. MICDS (3-0)
|7
|8. St. Mary's (2-1)
|9
|9. Borgia (2-1)
|10
|10. Lutheran St. Charles (3-0)
|NR
|On the bubble: Highland (1-2), John Burroughs (3-0), McCluer (3-0), Civic Memorial (2-1), O'Fallon Christian (2-1), Wood River (2-1), Priory (3-0), Festus (2-1), Gateway STEM (2-1), Roosevelt (2-1)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked