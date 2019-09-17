Subscribe for 99¢
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/17/2019 
Large SchoolsLast Week
1. East St. Louis (3-0)1
2. CBC (3-0)2
3. De Smet (3-0)3
4. Ladue (3-0)4
5. Edwardsville (2-1)5
6. Fort Zumwalt North (3-0)6
7. Chaminade (2-1)7
8. Francis Howell (2-1)8
9. Marquette (3-0)NR
10. Eureka (2-1)10
On the bubble: Fort Zumwalt West (2-1), Kirkwood (1-2), Summit (3-0), SLUH (1-2), Triad (3-0), Belleville West (1-2), Hazelwood West (2-1), McCluer North (2-1), Fox (2-1), Holt (3-0)
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/17/2019 
Small SchoolsLast Week
1. Cardinal Ritter (3-0)1
2. Lutheran North (1-1)2
3. Trinity (1-2)3
4. Columbia (3-0)4
5. St. Charles West (3-0)5
6. Cahokia (2-1)6
7. MICDS (3-0)7
8. St. Mary's (2-1)9
9. Borgia (2-1)10
10. Lutheran St. Charles (3-0)NR
On the bubble: Highland (1-2), John Burroughs (3-0), McCluer (3-0), Civic Memorial (2-1), O'Fallon Christian (2-1), Wood River (2-1), Priory (3-0), Festus (2-1), Gateway STEM (2-1), Roosevelt (2-1)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked

Tags

View comments