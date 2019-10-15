Subscribe for 99¢
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/15/2019 
Large SchoolsLast Week
1. East St. Louis (7-0)1
2. De Smet (7-0)2
3. CBC (6-1)3
4. Ladue (7-0)4
5. Edwardsville (5-2)5
6. Fort Zumwalt North (7-0)6
7. Chaminade (5-2)7
8. Francis Howell (6-1)8
9. Marquette (7-0)9
10. Eureka (6-1)10
On the bubble: Fort Zumwalt West (5-2), McCluer North (6-1), Kirkwood (4-3), Summit (6-1), SLUH (3-4), Lafayette (6-1), Hazelwood West (6-1), Triad (6-1), Holt (6-1), Fox (5-2)
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/15/2019 
Small SchoolsLast Week
1. Cardinal Ritter (7-0)1
2. Lutheran North (5-1)2
3. Trinity (5-2)3
4. Columbia (7-0)4
5. St. Charles West (6-1)5
6. Cahokia (5-2)6
7. Mater Dei (6-1)7
8. Lutheran St. Charles (6-1)8
9. MICDS (5-2)9
10. Highland (4-3)NR
On the bubble: Borgia (4-3), St. Mary's (4-3), Priory (6-1), Civic Memorial (5-2), Roosevelt (6-1), Lift For Life (6-1), Affton (6-1), Duchesne (5-2), O'Fallon Christian (4-3), St. Pius X (6-1)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked