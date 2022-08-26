Area high school football rankings, preseason

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 8/26/2022
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. East St. Louis (0-0)
|NR
|2. CBC (0-0)
|NR
|3. De Smet (0-0)
|NR
|4. O'Fallon (0-0)
|NR
|5. Edwardsville (0-0)
|NR
|6. Troy Buchanan (0-0)
|NR
|7. SLUH (0-0)
|NR
|8. Holt (0-0)
|NR
|9. Francis Howell (0-0)
|NR
|10. Marquette (0-0-1)
|NR
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. St. Mary's (0-0)
|NR
|2. MICDS (0-0)
|NR
|3. Lutheran St. Charles (0-0)
|NR
|4. Cardinal Ritter (0-0)
|NR
|5. Mater Dei (0-0)
|NR
|6. Lutheran North (0-0-1)
|NR
|7. Vashon (0-0)
|NR
|8. Union (0-0)
|NR
|9. Hillsboro (0-0)
|NR
|10. St. Dominic (0-0)
|NR
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked