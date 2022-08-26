 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Area high school football rankings, preseason

  • 0
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 8/26/2022 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. East St. Louis (0-0)NR
2. CBC (0-0)NR
3. De Smet (0-0)NR
4. O'Fallon (0-0)NR
5. Edwardsville (0-0)NR
6. Troy Buchanan (0-0)NR
7. SLUH (0-0)NR
8. Holt (0-0)NR
9. Francis Howell (0-0)NR
10. Marquette (0-0-1)NR
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 8/26/2022 
Small schoolsLast Week
1. St. Mary's (0-0)NR
2. MICDS (0-0)NR
3. Lutheran St. Charles (0-0)NR
4. Cardinal Ritter (0-0)NR
5. Mater Dei (0-0)NR
6. Lutheran North (0-0-1)NR
7. Vashon (0-0)NR
8. Union (0-0)NR
9. Hillsboro (0-0)NR
10. St. Dominic (0-0)NR

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

We salute the 2021-2022 state high school champs

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News